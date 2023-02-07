| 5.2°C Dublin

latest Turkey-Syria earthquake: death toll passes 7,000; anger as Assad forces bombed rebel town directly after disaster

  • Death toll in Turkey and Syria passes 7,200 and is expected to rise further
  • Unicef fears thousands of children could have been killed
A child is rescued from the rubble of the earthquake in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria. Photo: Reuters
The death toll surged past 4,000 as rescuers in Turkey and Syria worked overnight to find more survivors of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the region early on Monday (Mustafa Karali/AP)

A child is rescued from the rubble of the earthquake in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria. Photo: Reuters

A child is rescued from the rubble of the earthquake in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria. Photo: Reuters

The death toll surged past 4,000 as rescuers in Turkey and Syria worked overnight to find more survivors of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the region early on Monday (Mustafa Karali/AP)

The death toll surged past 4,000 as rescuers in Turkey and Syria worked overnight to find more survivors of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the region early on Monday (Mustafa Karali/AP)

A child is rescued from the rubble of the earthquake in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria. Photo: Reuters

Ece Toksabay, Huseyin Hayatsever and Mehmet Guzel

The Syrian regime has been criticised for bombing a town shortly after it was hit by the earthquake that has claimed at least 7,200 lives.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly criticised the Assad regime for the "completely unacceptable bombing" of an opposition-held area in Syria in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake.

