Trump orders all US troops in northern Syria to move south, but not leave the country

Mr Esper said that the conflict between Turkish forces and US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters had become "untenable" for the US military.

And that led President Trump to direct what Mr Esper calls a "deliberate" withdrawal of American troops from the north.

Mr Esper says the forces were not ordered to leave Syria entirely.

He did not say how many US troops will leave the north, but that they represent most of the 1,000 troops in Syria.

Mr Esper also says the US believes the Kurds are about to "cut a deal" with the Syrian army and Russia to enable a counterattack against Turkey and its Syrian proxy forces.

Earlier today, Syrian Kurdish officials say more than 700 supporters of so-called Islamic State have escaped from a camp for displaced people in north-eastern Syria as Turkish forces advance on the area.

The Kurdish-led administration said detainees attacked Ain Eissa camp's gates and fled on Sunday amid intense fighting nearby and Turkish airstrikes.

The camp is home to some 12,000 people, including nearly 1,000 foreign women with links to IS and their children.

The town of Ain Eissa, some 20 miles south of the border, is also home to one of the largest US-led coalition bases in north-eastern Syria.

The Kurdish forces, who partnered with the US in the fight against IS, say they may not be able to maintain detention facilities holding thousands of militants as they struggle to stem the Turkish advance.

