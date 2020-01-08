Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general last night, firing a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi airbases housing US troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general last night, firing a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi airbases housing US troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

Trump due to give press conference after Iran bombs US airbases in Iraq, major airlines re-route from area

The Pentagon confirmed that Iran had launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” at two targets hosting against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Defence department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said: “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran.”

He said the attacks “targeted at least two Iraqi military bases” at Ain Assad and Irbil.

Mr Hoffman said the US was “working on initial battle damage assessments”.

It was not immediately clear what the extent of damage or casualties was at the bases.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

President Donald Trump insisted "All is well!" after Iran fired surface-to-surface missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

He promised to make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning about the increasingly precarious situation with Iran.

Mr Trump offered no immediate indication of whether he would retaliate, and stayed out of sight as news of the missile strikes emerged.

But he tweeted that an assessment of casualties and damages was under way. The initial outlook, he said, was "So far, so good!"

(PA Graphics)

Iranian state TV said the attack was in revenge for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen Qassem Soleimani, whose funeral yesterday in his hometown of Kerman prompted angry calls to avenge his death, which drastically raised tensions in the Middle East.

State television said 80 "American terrorists" had been killed and U.S. helicopters and military equipment damaged. It did not provide evidence of how it obtained that information.

Germany, Denmark and Norway said none of their troops in Iraq were killed or injured.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack against the Ain Assad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province. The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Residents look at a crater caused by a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” The Guard said. It also threatened Israel.

Ain Assad air base is in Iraq’s western Anbar province. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

A man holds a picture of late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, as people celebrate in the street after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

State TV said the operation’s name was “Martyr Soleimani.”

It said the Guard’s aerospace division that controls Iran’s missile programme launched the attack.

The revenge attack came hours after crowds in Iran mourned Soleimani and as the US continued to reinforce its own positions in the region and warned of an unspecified threat to shipping from Iran in the region’s waterways, crucial routes for global energy

A man holds shrapnel from a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok ,Iraq, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

supplies. US embassies and consulates from Asia to Africa and Europe issued security alerts for Americans.

The US Air Force launched a drill with 52 fighter jets in Utah, just days after Mr Trump threatened to hit 52 sites in Iran.

Meanwhile, a stampede broke out yesterday at Soleimani’s funeral and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured as thousands thronged the procession, Iranian news reports said.

Residents look at a crater caused by a missile launched by Iran on U.S.-led coalition forces on the outskirts of Duhok ,Iraq, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

The deadly stampede took place in Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman as his coffin was being borne through the city in southeastern Iran, said Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency medical services.

There was no information about what set off the crush in the packed streets, and online videos showed only its aftermath: people lying apparently lifeless, their faces covered by clothing, emergency crews performing CPR on the fallen, and onlookers wailing and crying out to God.

“Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions,” Mr Koulivand said, and state TV quoted him as saying that 56 had died and 213 had been injured.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, fourth from left, leads a prayer over the coffin (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP)

Soleimani’s burial was delayed, with no new time given, because of concerns about the huge crowd at the cemetery, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew more than one million people in the Iranian capital, crowding both main avenues and side streets in Tehran.

Hossein Salami, Soleimani’s successor as leader of the Revolutionary Guard, addressed a crowd of supporters gathered at the coffin in a central square in Kernan. He vowed to avenge Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike Friday near Baghdad’s airport.

“We tell our enemies that we will retaliate but if they take another action we will set ablaze the places that they like and are passionate about,” Mr Salami said. “Death to Israel!” the crowd shouted in response, referring to one of Iran’s long-time regional foes.

Flights

Meanwhile, several major airlines said on Wednesday they were re-routing flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran after the Federal Aviation Administration banned U.S. carriers from the area following an Iranian missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

Men hold pictures of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

The FAA said it issued the airspace ban, which also includes the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia, "due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to U.S. civil aviation operations."

Several non-U.S. airlines had flights over parts of Iraq and Iran at the time, according to FlightRadar24 data. They are not directly affected by the FAA ban, but foreign carriers and their national regulators typically consider U.S. advice carefully when deciding where to fly.

Before the latest guidance, the FAA had already prohibited U.S. carriers from flying below 26,000 feet over Iraq and from flying over an area of Iranian airspace above the Gulf and Gulf of Oman since Iran shot down a high-altitude U.S. drone last June.

France's airline Air France said on Wednesday the company has also suspended flights over Iraq and Iran airspace after Iranian missile strikes targeting U.S.-led forces.

"Flight plans are adjusted in real time according to the decisions of the French and regional authorities, throughout the world, in order to ensure the highest level of flight safety", Air France said in a statement.

Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa is cancelling its daily flight between Frankfurt and Tehran due to the situation in Iran, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

He added that Lufthansa was also cancelling its next planned flight - on Saturday - to Erbil in Iraq.

Vietnam Airlines have also re-routed its flights away from Iran and the Iraq airspace, its Transport Ministry confirmed.

Carriers are increasingly taking steps to limit threats to their planes after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 by a missile over Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. Re-routing around conflict airspace adds to flight times and burns extra fuel.

Transport Canada said it was in close contact with the FAA about the situation in the Middle East and that Air Canada was altering its routes.

India's aviation regulator has not issued formal instructions to airlines yet but has held meetings with those concerned and advised them to remain vigilant and take precautions, an official said.

Singapore Airlines Ltd said after the attacks that all of its flights would be diverted from Iranian airspace. Malaysia Airlines said it did not fly over Iraqi airspace and would re-route to avoid Iran as a result of the attack. Taiwan's China Airlines said it would not fly over Iran or Iraq because of the tension.

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd said it was adjusting flight paths to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran until further notice, adding up to 50 minutes to Perth-London flights and requiring it to reduce passenger numbers to carry the necessary fuel.

Dubai-based Emirates Airline and flydubai each canceled a return flight to Baghdad on Wednesday after Iran's missile attack and said it would make further operational changes if required.

Qatar Airways said its flights to Iraq were operating normally.

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and Thai Airways said they had been avoiding Iranian and Iraqi airspace before the attack on U.S. troops.

OPSGROUP, which advises airlines on security, said the new U.S. airspace bans were "significant", particularly given that the entire overwater airspace in the region is now unavailable.

"Flights headed to/from the main airports in the region such as Dubai will now need to route through Saudi Arabia's airspace," it said on its website.

An international aviation team has been activated to support "effective coordination and communication" between airlines and countries as tensions mount in the Middle East after a U.S. drone strike killed an Iranian military commander, global airlines body IATA said on Tuesday.

Airlines and the U.N. aviation agency have started to monitor strategic airspace over Iran and Iraq. With some commercial carriers still serving those countries and others flying over their airspace, the International Air Transport Association also issued a statement reminding countries of their obligation to communicate potential risks to civil aviation.

"It is critical that states live up to this obligation as tensions in the Middle East rise," the group said, days after the killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani on Friday plunged the region into a new crisis.

The coordination team operated by IATA and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) was activated as a "standard precautionary measure," in the event that contingency measures are required by airlines, IATA said in a statement to Reuters.

The team brings together airlines, regulators and air navigation service providers to ensure any potential risks to aviation are shared quickly, an industry source familiar with the group said.

Irish Independent