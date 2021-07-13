Top US general steps down in Afghanistan as Taliban threat rises

The top US general in Afghanistan stepped down yesterday, marking a symbolic end to 20 years of American military involvement – and coming as an ascendant Taliban threatens to topple the central government.

Army General Austin ‘Scott’ Miller, who has overseen the war effort for nearly three years, will relinquish responsibility in a ceremony at the top US military headquarters. President Joe Biden said last week that the military withdrawal he ordered will be complete by August 31, but Mr Miller’s departure is among the only pieces left.

Virtually all other troops, contractors and equipment have already exited, defence officials said on the condition of anonymity because of the issue’s sensitivity.

Mr Miller will depart Afghanistan as the war’s longest-serving senior US officer. A former commander of the elite Delta Force, he oversaw a tumultuous period that included the Trump administration’s 2020 deal with the Taliban that set the stage for withdrawal, and the final call by Mr Biden in April to remove all troops.

Marine General Kenneth ‘Frank’ McKenzie, the chief of US Central Command, arrived in Kabul yesterday to assume command of the remaining mission. He is expected to oversee the small-scale operation from his headquarters in Tampa, with about 650 troops tasked with protecting the US embassy.

Mr McKenzie told reporters travelling with him that he believes the Taliban are pursuing a “military victory” over the Afghan government, citing its recent battlefield victories in numerous parts of the country and the threat it poses to several provincial capitals. But he predicted the militants will encounter significant resistance in Kabul, noting how much larger and more complex the city of six million people and its defences are now than when the Taliban ruled it in the 1990s.

“I think, certainly, the provincial capitals are at risk, and we’ll see how that shakes out over the next few weeks,” Mr McKenzie said.

© Washington Post