‘Three prisoners in his block have been executed’ – sister’s fears for Irish man held in Iranian prison amid hijab protests

Ralph Riegel

THE sister of an Irish man held in a “hellhole” Iranian prison has expressed fears for his health, saying three prisoners in his block have already been executed.

The family of Tipperary tour operator, Bernard Phelan (64), have pleaded for the Tehran authorities to release him as they revealed he has had to use cardboard to block icy gusts from the open bar windows and only has a candle for light at night.

