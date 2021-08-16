Three people ‘fall to their deaths from airborne plane’ as thousands desperately try to flee Afghanistan

A horde of people run towards the Kabul Airport Terminal today, after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Afghanistan. Photo: Jawad Sukhanyar/via REUTERS

THREE people reportedly fell several hundred metres to their deaths from an airborne military plane after clinging to the undercarriage as it took off from Kabul Airport.

Local news organisation Asvaka posted footage of what it claimed were people falling from the sky, and later of the victims’ bodies being collected.

The report was not immediately verified by western news agencies.

Thousands of Afghans desperate to leave the country thronged Kabul airport – where five people were also killed after US troops opened fire to try to quell throngs of people desperate to get on departing military and commercial aircraft.

Read More

It is unclear whether they were killed by gunfire or in a stampede.

The United States will focus on securing the Kabul airport and additional US forces will flow into the airport today and tomorrow, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said, as people tried to flee a day after Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital.

The United States has temporarily halted all evacuation flights from Kabul to clear people who had converged on the airfield, a US defence official told Reuters, but did not say how long the pause would last.

The defence official said the United States intent was to get tens of thousands of at-risk Afghans who worked for the US government out of Afghanistan and was looking at temporarily housing them at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Bliss in Texas.

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the failure of the Afghan military is to blame for the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan.

Mr Sullivan said that President Joe Biden, who has been accused of abandoning the Afghan people by setting a firm date for troop withdrawal, didn’t want the US to enter a “third decade of conflict” in Afghanistan and believed it was time for the Afghan army to defend the country two decades after billions of dollars of investment and training by the US.

But Mr Sullivan said: “We could not give them the will and ultimately they decided that they would not fight for Kabul.”

He added that the “worst-case scenario” for the US would be to send thousands of troops to fight in a civil war when the Afghan army “wasn’t prepared to fight itself".

Mr Sullivan says Mr Biden faced “bad choices” on the subject. The president ultimately opted to bring US troops home and leave the Afghans to fight for themselves.

He says “it’s heartbreaking” to see what’s happening in Kabul but that Mr Biden “stands by” his decision.

European Union foreign ministers will hold emergency talks tomorrow to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, after the president fled and the Taliban seized control of the capital, Kabul, over the weekend.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a tweet today that he decided to convene the extraordinary videoconference so the ministers can make “a first assessment” of developments.

Mr Borrell says that “Afghanistan stands at a crossroad. Security and well-being of its citizens, as well as international security are at play.”

European nations have been caught by surprise at the speed of the takeover. They’ve been evacuating embassies and leaving the strife-torn country in recent days. The EU has small diplomatic mission in Kabul and is one of Afghanistan’s biggest aid donors.

The UN humanitarian aid co-ordination agency says it and partners “are staying and delivering to people in need” despite a complex security situation in Afghanistan following the sweep by Taliban forces across the country.

The Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Aid, or OCHA, said in a note: “The humanitarian community – both the UN and nongovernmental organisations – remains committed to helping people in the country.”

Even before the upheaval, some 18.4 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, OCHA said, and its $1.3bn humanitarian response plan for the country is only 38pc funded.

Moscow will decide whether to recognise the new Taliban government based on its conduct, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan has said.

Zamir Kabulov told the Ekho Moskvy radio station that “no one is going to rush” the decision. “Recognition or non-recognition will depend on the conduct of the new authorities,” Mr Kabulov said.

Russia labelled the Taliban a terrorist organisation in 2003, but has since hosted several rounds of talks in Afghanistan, most recently in March, that involved the group. Moscow, which fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with Soviet troops’ withdrawal in 1989, has made a diplomatic comeback as a mediator, reaching out to feuding Afghan factions as it has jockeyed with the US for influence in the country.

Mr Kabulov said the Taliban was “deservedly” declared a terrorist group in Russia two decades ago. “The Taliban have learned this lesson well. If they haven’t learned it in full, they will have to face great difficulties in relations not only with Russia, but with the entire global community,” Mr Kabulov said.

The Taliban has promised a “peaceful” takeover but Afghans have deep fears for their rights and those of women and girls’ in particular, under the violent fundamentalist Islamists, with reports of extrajudicial killings around the country.

Meanwhile, the Islamic militant group Hamas has congratulated the Taliban for their swift takeover of Afghanistan and the end to the United States’ 20-year presence in the country.

In a statement, the Palestinian group welcomed “the defeat of the American occupation on all Afghan land” and praised what it said was the Taliban’s “courageous leadership on this victory, which was the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years”.

Hamas, a Palestinian group that opposes Israel’s existence, has governed the Gaza Strip since taking over the area in 2007, a year after it won a Palestinian election. Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the US and the European Union.

It wished the people of Afghanistan future success and said the ouster of the American troops proves “that the resistance of the peoples, foremost of which is our struggling Palestinian people, is due for victory”.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi today called for national reconciliation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

The official IRNA news agency quoted Mr Raisi as saying Iran will support efforts to restore stability in Afghanistan as a first priority. He called Iran “a brother and neighbouring nation” to Afghanistan. He also described the Americans' rapid pullout as a “military failure” that should “turn to an opportunity for restoring life, security and stable peace”.

Iran shares nearly 965km of borders with Afghanistan and is home to about 800,000 registered Afghan refugees and more than two million undocumented Afghans. The influx began after Soviet forces entered Afghanistan in 1979.