Three killed after Iraqi protesters target Iranian consulate

Iraqi security forces shot dead three protesters and wounded 19 when they dispersed a violent demonstration outside the Iranian Consulate in the Shiite holy city of Karbala, police officials said.

Iraq has seen mass protests in the capital and across the mostly Shiite south, fuelled by economic grievances and directed at the government and political parties. The protesters have increasingly directed their anger at Iran, which has close ties to the government, Shiite factions and paramilitary groups.

On Sunday night, dozens of Iraqi protesters set tyres ablaze in Karbala and attacked the Iranian Consulate, scaling concrete barriers ringing the building as others lobbed firebombs over the walls. They tried to bring down the Iranian flag, but could not reach it. They then placed an Iraqi flag on the wall around the consulate.

Iraqi security officials said three protesters were shot and killed, while 19 were wounded. Seven policemen were also wounded, they said.

Iraq's foreign ministry condemned the attack, saying the security of diplomatic missions was a "red line that should not be crossed".

More than 250 people have been killed since the protests first erupted early last month.

Security forces in Baghdad have fired tear gas and rubber bullets to keep protesters from breaching barricades on two main bridges heading to the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the government is headquartered. In southern Iraq, protesters have attacked offices linked to Iran-backed political parties and militias.

Over the past two days, protesters have blocked roads around the main protest site in Baghdad's Tahrir Square.

Political leaders have expressed sympathy for the protesters' demands while condemning acts of violence and calling on the protesters to stop disrupting daily life.

Qais al-Khazali, the leader of one of Iraq's most powerful Iranian-backed Shiite militias, said the US, Israel, some Arab Gulf nations and local officials are working to "incite strife and chaos" in Iraq.

Mr Al-Khazali, who heads Asaib Ahl al-Haq, or League of the Righteous group, singled out the United Arab Emirates.

He also vowed to retaliate for the death of one of his group's commanders who was killed recently by protesters in southern Iraq.

"The Americans and the Israelis will pay a price," he said.

Irish Independent