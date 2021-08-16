| 15.2°C Dublin

The fall of Kabul is a betrayal that never should have happened

Declan Power

A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan today. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer Expand
US President Joe Biden is seen today during a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, their security team and senior officials to obtain updates on the draw down of civilian personnel in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters Expand
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, yesterday. Phot: AP Photo/Zabi Karimi Expand
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai stands with daughters as he makes an appeal for calm yesterday. Photo: Reuters Expand
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of main gate leading to Afghan presidential palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan, today. Photo: AP Photo/Rahmat Gul Expand
British Forces from 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan, to provide support to British nationals leaving the country, as part of Operation PITTING after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul yesterday. Photo: Reuters Expand
Taliban fighters stand outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan today. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer Expand

If you found the rapidity of the fall of Kabul and the disintegration of Afghanistan a shock, then spare a thought for Sgt Greg Stube and what he and many like him might be thinking today.

Back in August of 2006, while serving as a US Army special forces medic, Stube had been stemming the blood-flow from the stump of an Afghan policeman who had his leg blown off by a landmine when the whole unit was ambushed by Taliban fighters.

Stube was, in his own words “blown up, burned and shot in a matter of moments”. As he was evacuated off the battlefield, he had lost half of his intestines, his right foot and ankle were missing and he had third-degree burns all over his body.

