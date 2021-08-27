Terror and panic as bombers unleash carnage on families in Afghanistan

Crowds of people show their documents to U.S. troops outside the airport in Kabul. Photo: Reuters

A screen grab shows people carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport. Photo: Reuters

At a concrete barrier outside Kabul airport, a man sobbed as he filmed a pile of bodies, limbs entwined.

The dead lay among the rubbish, cast-off sandals, abandoned bags and water bottles.

A foetid canal that had been crammed with civilians attempting to enter the airport was now shown in video footage filled with bodies lying in the filthy water, some lifeless, others apparently critically wounded as bystanders struggled to pull the injured up the steep sides of the waterway.

Shocked survivors picked through the blood-soaked detritus looking for anyone still alive.

Last night, 12 US soldiers and at least 60 Afghan civilians were confirmed killed in the attack.

Hours earlier, hundreds of Afghans had stood knee-deep in the open sewer under a sweltering sun, desperately trying to attract the attention of British and US forces who were processing people on to evacuation flights.

Such was their desperation to escape Taliban rule that thousands had ignored warnings of an imminent terrorist threat to remain at the airport, as evacuation efforts were winding down ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for foreign forces to withdraw from Afghanistan.

Early reports suggested two suicide bombers and an unknown number of gunmen were able to infiltrate deep into the packed crowds near the airport to cause maximum casualties.

The first blast was at Abbey Gate on the south-eastern airport perimeter.

The day before, US troops had been briefed on the risk of a suicide vest detonating near their position.

A second explosion went off by the canal near the Baron Hotel, where many people, including Afghans, Britons and Americans, were told to gather before heading to the airport for evacuation.

“We climbed out of the water and saw that injured people were hurled everywhere, their brains scattered everywhere,” a man told a local television station, describing the blast as incredibly powerful.

“Bodies, flesh and people were thrown into the canal” another man at the scene said.

“When people heard the explosion there was total panic. The Taliban then started firing in the air to disperse the crowd at the gate,” a third witness said. “I saw a man rushing with an injured baby in his hands.

“In the confusion, the man said he had dropped the documents he hoped would help him board a flight with his wife and three children.

“I will never ever want to go again. Death to America, its evacuation and visas,” he shouted.

Blurry photos depicted sheer terror as people rushed away from the blast.

Men with blood pouring from holes torn in their shalwar kameez outfits were carried away in wheelbarrows.

“There were many people injured at the airport, full of blood and without hands,” a man who was nearby with his wife, two children and brother told The Telegraph. “Some people were without legs, even someone whose face was full of blood and the skin blown off.”

A former interpreter for the British military said he had barricaded himself in a shop nearby the airport with his wife and six children.

With the airport no longer an option for evacuation, he said he and his family now hoped to travel overland to Pakistan.

“Kabul is too risky for me. There are more Taliban standing at the front of the shop,” he said.

The UK defence ministry said none of its military or government staff in Kabul were among the casualties from the airport blasts, although British nationals were reported to have been queuing in the area earlier, struggling to pass the gates to safety and evacuation.

A former Royal Marine who was near one of the blasts said his vehicle was targeted by a gunman amid the chaos.

Paul “Pen” Farthing, who founded an animal shelter in Kabul, was trying to get 200 dogs and cats out of the country alongside his staff.

Mr Farthing, who was outside the airport in a car when the incident occurred, told the PA news agency: “We’re fine but everything is chaos here at the moment.

“All of a sudden we heard gunshots and our vehicle was targeted. Had our driver not turned around, he would have been shot in the head by a man with an AK-47.

“We’ve been in the airport, and back out of the airport; the whole thing’s a mess.”

Footage shot immediately before the explosions showed densely packed crowds near the Baron Hotel, where British forces had admitted fleeing Afghans on to flights in the closing days of the massive evacuation effort.

The crowd pressed forward in the late afternoon, men carrying young children on their shoulders while babies screamed and people pleaded to be admitted to the airport.

Earlier, an aircraft had taken evasive action to avoid machine gun fire during take-off, which Italian intelligence sources attributed to a truck-mounted weapon firing in the air to disperse the crowds near one of the airport gates.

A journalist aboard the Italian military C-130 aircraft carrying nearly 100 Afghan refugees said the pilot had “pulled off an emergency manoeuvre” to avoid the gunfire and was not hit.

For those still on the ground, fear of future Taliban reprisals had outweighed the proximate danger posed by terrorists, suspected to have been dispatched by a local franchise of the IS terrorist group.

An Afghan special forces soldier said he had waited inside the Baron Hotel for three days before a British officer told him on Wednesday that he did not have approval to travel.

While others in his unit were able to fly out, the man said he was left behind, frantic because of threats he had received from the Taliban.

“If they don’t help me, the Taliban will kill me and my family and my friends in my unit,” the 33-year-old.

Taliban fighters had earlier come to his house looking for him, he said, and had threatened to “chop his family up” if he was not home when they returned.

“I’m a brave man but this is very hard,” he said.

“I don’t know why I’m being left like this. We were working with US, British, Australians.

He then shared pictures of his military ID, his application for a US special immigration visa and photos of himself posing with US soldiers.

At a nearby emergency hospital, staff said they were treating at least 60 wounded Afghans. As the wounded were rushed into the facility on gurneys, women arrived with blood-stained faces.

As night fell over the capital and muezzins across Kabul began their calls to prayer, the wail of sirens carried over a traumatised city.

