Tensions ramp up in Middle East as two sisters are buried in Israel amid rocket and air-strikes

A relative mourns during the funeral of a Palestinian who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: Mohammed Torokman/Reuters

A sister of the two British-Israeli women throws herself on the bodies. Photo: AP

A funeral was held yesterday for the two British-Israeli sisters gunned down by an alleged Palestinian attacker amid soaring tensions on the same day as Israel conducted its second round of cross-border retaliatory strikes.

Teenagers packed the prayer hall for the burial of the two young women – aged 20 and 15 – in Kfar Ezion settlement in the West Bank.

Sobbing, their two surviving sisters collapsed over the bodies of Maya and Rina when they were brought out. Their father, Rabbi Leo Dee, leaned in for one final embrace.

“How will I explain to Lucy what has happened to our two precious kids, Maia and Rina, when she wakes up from her coma?” Rabbi Dee said.

Their mother, Lucianne (48), is still fighting for her life after she underwent surgery to remove bullets from her neck and spine.

A manhunt was immediately launched for the gunmen and other suspects who fled the scene but they remained at large last night.

The sisters’ deaths came amid soaring tensions in the region that have, so far, seen an exchange of fire on Israel’s border with Syria.

Also, six rockets were fired at the Golan Heights from Syrian territory on Saturday night, according to the Israeli military. Early yesterday morning, Israel responded by sending a drone to hit the rocket launchers in southern Syria. A few hours later, it sent fighter jets to hit additional targets of the Syrian government army near the capital Damascus.

Three of the rockets had fallen inside “Israeli territory”, according to the army. One was intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system, while two others fell short and landed in Syria and Jordan.

While no group has publicly taken responsibility for the rocket attack, the Hizbollah-affiliated newspaper Al Mayadeen said that Palestinian militia Liwa Al Quds had claimed the attack. The report said they had vowed to respond seriously to any Israeli retaliation.

The cross-border rocket fire and consequential airstrikes came just two days after 34 rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon in the biggest single attack since the 2006 Lebanon war.

The Israelis have pinned the attack from Lebanon on Palestinian militia Hamas.

Hassan Nasrallah, the Hizbollah chief, met with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau and his deputy Saleh Al Arouri in Lebanon on Saturday, a spokesman for the terror organisationsaid.

In a statement, they said that the delegations discussed “the readiness of the axis of resistance” and the “co-operation of its parties” in confronting the escalations that have been brought by Israel in Al Aqsa mosque, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Hizbollah, Iran’s biggest proxy force in the region and Lebanon’s largest political might, has an iron grip over the south of Lebanon and while they denied involvement in Thursday’s rocket attack into Israel, it is highly likely Hamas received tacit approval.

The meeting is another indication of newly-growing cooperation between the two groups. The religious differences between the two Iran-backed militias, who follow different sects of Islam, have caused a cooling of relations in recent years as they supported different sides of the Syrian war.

The pair do have the same modus operandi though: an inherent opposition to Israel and its occupation of Palestine.

The sharp escalation in tensions, which has brought the region dangerously close to fresh conflict, was sparked by Israeli forces raiding Al Aqsa mosque twice on Wednesday during the holy month of Ramadan. Jordan, who has custodianship of the holy site, on Saturday warned that there would be “catastrophic consequences” if the mosque is raided again.

At the mosque yesterday, hundreds of Palestinians performed prayers as part of observances during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hundreds of Jews also visited the Al-Aqsa compound under heavy police guard, to whistles and religious chants from Palestinians protesting at their presence.

As the security situation nosedived, Palestinian militant group Lions’ Den yesterday announced they had killed a “traitor”, while the Palestinian human rights commission announced the killing of a man accused of spying for Israel.

Meanwhile, the US has deployed a submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles to the region as a precaution.(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)