Tel Aviv to trial electric roads that can charge vehicles

Tel Aviv hopes its vehicles will be powered by electric roads

It is a familiar dilemma for many electric car users: how to enjoy the drive without fretting about where the nearest charging station is.

But Israel believes it may have found the solution, in the form of a Nikola Tesla-inspired coil system that charges vehicles as they cruise along the road.

Tel Aviv has begun a trial of public buses powered by the electric roads, which it hopes will start taking their first human passengers in the new year.

Though the project is at a very early stage, officials hope the technology, which can also be fitted to private cars, will eventually replace standard petrol and electricity-powered buses.

For the pilot scheme, the city has converted part of a bus route connecting University Railway Station to the Ramat Aviv suburb into an electric road, with plans to expand further if tests succeed.

Meital Lehavi, the deputy mayor for transport in Tel Aviv, said the “revolutionary” green energy scheme may one day lead to redundant petrol stations being turned into green spaces.

“This shift will also help us improve the quality of life for the city’s residents and visitors by dramatically reducing air and noise pollution,” she said.

The technology uses a coil system to transfer energy, which passes from transmitters laid under the road’s surface to batteries screwed on to the vehicles.

It was developed by Israeli technology firm ElectReon, which has held early talks on running a pilot scheme with Transport for London.

“It’s easy to deploy, as you just need to fit a frame on the bus to install a receiver and connect the battery,” said Oren Ezer, the CEO and co-founder of ElectReon.

