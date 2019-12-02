Taliban who kept me as hostage were 'lovely', says victim

An Australian lecturer held hostage by the Taliban said some of his guards were "lovely people" as he revealed US special forces had made six unsuccessful rescue bids.

Timothy Weeks spent more than three years locked up, often in the dark and underground, after he and colleague Kevin King were seized in Afghan capital Kabul.

In his first public appearance since he was freed in a prisoner swap, the 50-year-old said he believed US Navy SEAL teams had launched repeated rescue missions, sometimes missing their targets by just hours.

In one incident, he was bundled into a tunnel beneath his prison as fighting erupted above. His captors told him they were under attack from Isil, but he said he now believed it was a US raid.

