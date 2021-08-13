Taliban sweeps into two key cities as Afghan forces facing collapse

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The Taliban captured the provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. (AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri)

Taliban fighters stormed into the centre of Afghanistan’s second and third-largest cities yesterday, as the insurgents accelerated their advance in the face of a stunning collapse by the Afghan government forces.

The western city of Herat fell and heavy fighting continued in Kandahar late yesterday, only hours after the militants had taken control of the city of Ghazni.

The loss of Herat and the potential fall of Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second city, hastened a worsening crisis for Ashraf Ghani’s government, which has lost nearly a third of its provincial capitals in less than a week.

Officials in Kandahar reported Taliban militants had reached the centre and were heading east, while government forces held out in the police and governor’s headquarters.

Local officials said Herat, near the border with Iran, had fallen after Taliban fighters broke through its outer defences and surged into the heart of what was until recently one of the country’s safest cities.

The city’s citadel, police headquarters and governor’s compound were all quickly captured last night. By nightfall, residents reported there was still some sporadic gunfire, but the insurgents held most of the city.

Herat’s fall puts nearly all of western Afghanistan under Taliban control, only days after Mr Ghani’s forces largely surrendered the north of the country.

America and its Nato allies spent billions bolstering the Afghan forces, but have been alarmed to see them largely fold in the face of a sweeping offensive.

Yesterday’s tally began with the fall of Ghazni, putting the militants within 150km of Kabul. The city is on the major Kabul-Kandahar highway and serves as a gateway between the capital and militant strongholds in the south. “The enemy took control,” spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said in a message to reporters, adding later that the city’s governor had been arrested by Afghan security forces.

Pro-Taliban Twitter feeds showed a video of the governor being escorted out of Ghazni by militants and sent on his way in a convoy, prompting rumours that the government was angered with how easily the provincial administration capitulated.

With the last US forces leaving the country in the next fortnight, the Taliban is now estimated to control between half and two thirds of the country. Earlier this week, it was disclosed that the Taliban’s blitz had forced American officials to revise again their forecasts of how long the government could survive. Kabul could be cut off within a month and fall within 90 days, according to one defence official.

With the Afghan security forces in retreat across the country, Kabul was reported to have handed a proposal to Taliban negotiators in Qatar offering a power-sharing deal in return for an end to the fighting. But Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said: “We won’t accept any offer like this because we don’t want to be a partner with the Kabul administration.”

Donald Trump has criticised his successor Joe Biden for putting no conditions on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Mr Trump, who first cut a withdrawal deal with the Taliban and promised his supporters he would end the war, said the militants’ violent surge was “not acceptable”.



There are fears that while the Afghan army still has options, it is increasingly too late to turn back the tide.

“There’s an argument to be made that if the Afghan government can regroup, develop a proper strategy, and restore morale to Afghan forces, all is not lost,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Programme at the Washington-based Wilson Centre.

“But this argument would’ve been more convincing a month ago, or even 10 days ago. It may now be too late to regain momentum.”

