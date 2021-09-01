Taliban spokesperson appears on Good Morning Britain: ‘Anyone with proper documents can leave, but we urge them to stay’

A Taliban spokesperson has told Good Morning Britain that people with “proper documents” can leave or enter Afghanistan if they wish.

Speaking on the UK breakfast show this morning, Dr Suhail Shaheen said anyone “who is intending to go abroad, to another country, and has proper documents, like a passport or visa, they can go and they can also come to Afghanistan.

“But we urge them to stay in Afghanistan, as we have gained our independence. It is time for all Afghans to build their country, their capacity, their talents are direly needed in this crucial time for Afghanistan… But if they are intending to go, to travel abroad, that is their right,” he added.

It comes as the official US exit from Afghanistan was celebrated by Taliban forces yesterday with reports of Taliban supporters firing weapons into the air and parading coffins draped in US and British flags through the streets of Afghan cities.

Taliban supporters fired automatic weapons into the air and paraded coffins draped in US and British flags through the streets of Afghan cities as they claimed victory in the 20-year war with Nato powers.

America’s presence ended with a seamless but muted midnight exit as the US 82nd Airborne Division passed control of Hamid Karzai International Airport to the Taliban’s special forces.

But almost as soon as the last American C-17 transport aircraft left the tarmac, mayhem broke out. For a full five hours, gunshots from automatic weapons clattered into the night sky as Taliban fighters celebrated victory on what they described as their own independence day.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan. This victory belongs to us all,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman who presides over an unofficial interim administration in Kabul, as he visited the deserted airport yesterday. “Afghanistan is a free nation,” he added.

Taliban commandos, carrying American weapons and sporting the same beard-and-sunglasses look favoured by the US special forces they fought for so long, picked their way through abandoned hangars to inspect the spoils of victory. Inside, they found dozens of abandoned vehicles and aircraft including Chinook helicopters and Super Tucano ground-attack aircraft. Some fighters in traditional garb clambered into cockpits for selfies.

American military officials insisted all trophies – which included 70 mine-resistant vehicles, 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft – were worthless, having been disabled or destroyed in the run-up to the evacuation. The last items destroyed were the C-RAM anti-missile batteries, blown up in the final moments before the last aircraft left.

Large celebrations were held in several cities later in the day, particularly in the group’s traditional strongholds in the south.

In Kandahar, the spiritual birthplace of the Taliban and Afghanistan’s second-largest city, jubilant supporters of the group took to the streets in their thousands to celebrate victory.

In the south-eastern city of Khost, a heartland of the Taliban-aligned Haqqani network, all-male crowds carried coffins with the British, American, French and Nato flags through the city centre.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban chief, who the group confirmed has already arrived in Kandahar from exile, is expected to make his first public appearance in history shortly, but did not appear yesterday.

Taliban sources said he had finally made decisions about the formation of a new government following several days of internal consultations. The triumph on display in Kandahar was far from universal, however.

As the sun rose over Kabul and the celebratory firing slowed, a few men sat at a bench beside Wazir Akbar Khan hill discussing how this new dawn of Taliban may be even bloodier than its rule in the 1990s. They also predicted that they had not seen the back of America. “They will be back; they can’t help themselves,” one said.

In the city centre, stores began to open, street vendors set up shop, and traffic began to fill the streets as the city returned to the new, slightly fearful normal that has settled in since the Taliban takeover two weeks ago.

“No,” said the owner of a suitcase shop when asked if he was celebrating. “Now that the airport is no longer in the hands of the Americans, there are no more evacuation flights, business will be slow. Soon, people will start to be financially unstable, then who knows?”

Both men and women moved quickly. Women were present on the streets, but few if any without a male chaperone. All refused to comment on the Taliban victory, and it was only men who would articulate what the change in power meant for women.

“My sister can’t go to university as there aren’t enough female professors, so she has to remain at home,” said Ali, a student queuing with dozens of others at one of the few working cash machines. “She was crying all night during the supposed celebrations last night. The gunfire is here to stay.”

Others are frightened both for their physical safety and the Taliban’s plans for their livelihoods. “I did not sleep last night, the guns firing all night. My father is in hiding. He worked in the air force for the government,” said Hamid, the owner of a small video production company. “I built this business from scratch but if the Taliban end entertainment and do not allow us to film weddings, then we will have no option but to also leave.”

Back at the airport, Mr Mujahid maintained the same conciliatory line he has pushed since the Taliban came to power, insisting the group wanted reconciliation with the West and that its forces would be “gentle” and respect civilians.

“We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all,” he said.

