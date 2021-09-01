Taliban ‘consensus’ with Afghan leaders on new government as EU considers plan to spend €300m to resettle 30,000 refugees

Children from Afghanistan wait with other evacuees to fly to the United States or another safe location in a makeshift departure gate inside a hanger at the U.S. Air Base in Ramstein, Germany. Picture: AP

The Taliban and other Afghan leaders have reached a "consensus" on the formation of a new government and cabinet under the leadership of the group's top spiritual leader, and an announcement could come in a few days, an official said.

Taliban supreme commander Haibatullah Akhundzada will be the top leader of any governing council, Bilal Karimi, a member of the group's cultural commission, said. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of Akhundzada's three deputies and the main public face of the Taliban, is likely to be in charge of the daily functioning of the government.

The European Union has floated a plan to spend €300 million to resettle about 30,000 refugees, and US President Joe Biden again defended the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, rejecting criticism that it was mishandled. Pentagon leaders expressed skepticism about efforts to work with the Taliban.

The Biden administration evacuated more than 31,000 people from Kabul to the US from August 17 to August. 31, almost 24,000 of them Afghans at risk from the takeover by Taliban forces, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

It was part of the 124,000 people evacuated, most of whom are being held at bases abroad. Price said he couldn't give a breakdown of how many of the Afghan citizens airlifted from Kabul had worked for American or coalition forces.

The US believes about 100 American citizens remain in Afghanistan who want to leave but can't say how many Green Card holders are also there, Price said.

"We will continue to do everything we can," Price said of efforts to evacuate those who want to leave. "We're not talking about this in the past tense because our efforts have not ended. Our efforts will endure."

Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said he will travel to the Gulf next week as the US seeks to process tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees sent to more than a dozen nations during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Asked about the prospects for future cooperation with the Taliban, which helped provide security for evacuation efforts at Kabul's airport, Austin told reporters at the Pentagon that the Taliban and the US had cooperated on a "very narrow" set of issues. "I would not make any leaps of logic to broader issues," he said.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said future cooperation with the Taliban against ISIS-K was "possible," but cautioned that the Taliban remains a "ruthless group," adding that whether it has changed its ways "remains to be seen."

Both Austin and Milley pledged to learn lessons from America's nearly two-decade war effort in Afghanistan, as well as from the more recent evacuation in which 13 US service members were killed in a suicide attack. "As we always do, this department will look back clearly and professionally and learn every lesson that we can. That's our way," Austin said.

A technical team from Qatar has arrived in Kabul to discuss operations at the airport, Qatar-based channel Al Jazeera said.

Qatar has previously said it's willing to help run the airport after the withdrawal of US troops but also has said it's been unable to persuade the Taliban to accept the foreign security personnel who are probably needed for flights to restart.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that he's heading to the region around Afghanistan "tonight" to help coordinate efforts to get more eligible Afghans and British nationals out of the country now that the US military no longer controls the international airport in Kabul. Under questioning from the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, he suggested that visit will include Pakistan.

Raab told the panel that the UK is deploying 15 "surge" diplomatic staff to countries neighboring Afghanistan in order to help process Afghans seeking to get to the UK He also said that while it's "important not to confer a legitimacy on the Taliban," the UK wants "to be in a position when the safety and security allows to have a continuity of diplomatic presence in Afghanistan." -- Alex Morales

The European Union has floated a plan to spend €300 million to resettle about 30,000 refugees inside the bloc, including from Afghanistan, in a bid to avert a migration crisis following the withdrawal of US troops.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, made the proposal to EU ambassadors at an August 26 meeting, according to a diplomatic note. The commission added that additional funds could be made available.

The EU is eager to avoid a repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis caused by the Syrian war when more than a million migrants entered the bloc.

Meanwhile, US congressman Markwayne Mullin "has been and is currently completely safe," his communications director said following a Washington Post report that the Oklahoma Republican unsuccessfully sought to personally rescue five American citizens from Afghanistan.

The Post reported that Mullin on Monday asked the US embassy in Tajikistan for help transporting a large sum of money into Afghanistan to aid his planned rescue attempt. Embassy staff refused, prompting "outrage" from the congressman, according to the paper.

Mullin and his office "will continue to do anything in our power to bring home all Americans from the war zone that President Biden abandoned," Meredith Blanford, Mullin's communications director, said in a statement.

The UK is in talks with the Taliban to hold them to account for their actions in Afghanistan, a government minister said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's envoy, Simon Gass, who is Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee, has flown into Doha "to speak to senior members of the Taliban," Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins told BBC radio. His discussions "are important," and are centered around human rights, the prevention of terrorism, and helping secure the safe passage of people who want to leave Afghanistan, she said.

Atkins also said that "there are a few hundreds of British nationals still there" and that the UK is "trying as best we can in the circumstances to evacuate them when we are able to."