Taliban bans women from universities

Students outside the Kabul Education University in Kabul, Afghanistan. File photo: Reuters

Students outside the Kabul Education University in Kabul, Afghanistan. File photo: Reuters

Women have been banned from universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman has said.

The latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government.

