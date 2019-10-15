Syrian troops join Kurds in battle against Turkish forces

Russia-backed Syrian forces wasted no time in taking advantage of an abrupt US retreat from Syria yesterday, deploying deep inside Kurdish-held territory less than 24 hours after Washington announced a full withdrawal.

Russia-backed Syrian forces wasted no time in taking advantage of an abrupt US retreat from Syria yesterday, deploying deep inside Kurdish-held territory less than 24 hours after Washington announced a full withdrawal.

Washington's former Kurdish allies said they had brought in the Syrian troops as an "emergency measure" to help fend off an assault by Turkey, launched last week with "a green light" from President Donald Trump that the Kurds describe as a betrayal.

The Syrian government began deploying yesterday in a major victory for President Bashar al-Assad and his key ally Russia, who gained a military foothold across the biggest swathe of the country that had been beyond their grasp.

Under the deal, government forces are poised to move into border areas from the town of Manbij in the west to Derik, 400km to the east.

Syrian state media reported that troops had entered Tel Tamer, a town on the strategically important M4 highway around 30km south of the frontier with Turkey.

State TV later showed residents welcoming Syrian forces into the town of Ain Issa, which lies on another part of the highway, hundreds of kilometres away.

Ain Issa commands the northern approaches to Raqqa, former capital of the Islamic State (Isil) "caliphate", which Kurdish fighters recaptured from the militants two years ago in one of the biggest victories of a US-led campaign.

Much of the M4 lies on the southern edge of territory where Turkey aims to set up a "safe zone" inside Syria. Turkey said it had seized part of the highway. An official of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said clashes were ongoing.

The swift Syrian deployments came as the strategy the United States has pursued in Syria for the past five years crumbled overnight.

Washington announced on Sunday it was abruptly pulling out its entire force of 1,000 troops which had fought alongside Syrian Kurds against Isil since 2014.

US troops were still on the ground, but early phases of their withdrawal had started, the official said.

The bulk of the US pullout could be completed within days, officials said.

It came a week after Mr Trump said he would shift a small number of troops out of the way, allowing Turkey to attack the Kurds in what they described as a stab in the back.

Mr Trump says he aims to extract the US from "endless" wars in the Middle East.

"After the Americans abandoned the region and gave the green light for the Turkish attack, we were forced to explore another option, which is talks with Damascus and Moscow to find a way out and thwart these Turkish attacks," senior Kurdish official Badran Jia Kurd said.

Mr Jia Kurd described the arrangement with Mr Assad's forces as a "preliminary military agreement", and said political aspects would be discussed later.

Mr Assad aims to restore his government's authority across all of Syria after more than eight years of civil war.

Another senior Kurdish politician, Aldar Xelil, described the pact with Damascus as "an emergency measure".

The Turkish assault has prompted widespread international criticism and alarm that it could allow Isil fighters in Syria to escape Kurdish-run prisons and regroup.

Ankara says its operation aims to neutralise the Kurdish YPG militia - the leading component of the SDF - which it views as a terrorist group because of its links to separatists in south-east Turkey.

Turkey says it aims to form a "safe zone" in Syria to settle many of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it is hosting.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the operation would extend from Kobani in the west to Hasaka in the east, and go some 30km into Syrian territory, with the town of Ras al Ain now in Turkish control.

Turkey's European allies have criticised the incursion, warning of potential sanctions. Mr Erdogan says that Turkey will "open the gates" to Europe for Syrian refugees if the European Union does not back the offensive.

The fighting has raised Western concerns that the Kurds would be unable to keep thousands of jihadists in jail and tens of thousands of their family members in camps.

The region's Kurdish-led administration said 785 Isil-affiliated foreigners escaped a camp at Ain Issa over the weekend. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said around 100 people had escaped.

Mr Erdogan dismissed the reports and told the state-run Anadolu news agency that accounts of escapes by Isil inmates were "disinformation" aimed at provoking the West.

Irish Independent