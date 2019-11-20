Syrian government troops kill at least 15 people after shelling refugee camp near Turkish border
Syrian government troops have shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border, killing at least 15 people, according to opposition activists.
The attack came just hours after an air strike on a nearby area killed six civilians.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said government forces shelled camp Qah, killing 15 and wounding others.
The observatory said the shelling caused fires in several tents and added that ambulances rushed to the area and were still evacuating the wounded.
The Aleppo Media Centre, an activist collective, also reported that the government shelled the camp with rockets killing 15 and wounding more.
In the rebel-held town of Maaret al-Numan, an air strike killed at least six people and wounded others, according to the observatory and the opposition's Syrian Civil Defence, also known as White Helmets.
The latest attacks come after shelling and air strikes on Idlib Province killed and wounded dozens of people in recent days.
Syrian troops launched a four-month offensive earlier this year against the country's last opposition stronghold, which is dominated by al Qaida-linked militants.
The government offensive forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes. A fragile ceasefire halted the advance at the end of August, but in recent weeks it has been repeatedly violated.
PA Media