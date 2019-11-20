Syrian government troops kill at least 15 people after shelling refugee camp near Turkish border

Syrian government troops have shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border, killing at least 15 people, according to opposition activists.

The attack came just hours after an air strike on a nearby area killed six civilians.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said government forces shelled camp Qah, killing 15 and wounding others.

