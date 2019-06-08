Syrian footballer and 'singer of revolution' killed in conflict

A goalkeeper who became an icon of the rebellion against Syrian president Bashar Assad has died of wounds suffered in a battle with government forces, a rebel spokesman said.

A goalkeeper who became an icon of the rebellion against Syrian president Bashar Assad has died of wounds suffered in a battle with government forces, a rebel spokesman said.

Abdelbaset Sarout, 27, who rose to fame as a player for his home city of Homs, joined peaceful protests against Assad in 2011 and was known as the "singer of the revolution".

He later took up arms as the country slid into civil war. Four of his brothers and his father were killed in the war.

Sarout’s life and his role in Syria’s uprising and conflict was the subject of Return to Homs, a documentary film that won an award at the 2014 Sundance film festival.

Captain Mustafa Maarati, spokesman for the Jaysh al-Izza rebel group, said Saturday that Sarout died from wounds sustained two days earlier while fighting in the northern Hama province.

Fighting has escalated in northwestern Syria, the last major rebel stronghold, since April.

Press Association