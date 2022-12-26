Suspect in death of Private Seán Rooney’s in Lebanon handed over by Hezbollah – report

Hezbollah has handed over the man suspected of shooting dead Irish UN peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney earlier this month, news agency AFP is reporting.

Private Rooney (23), a specialist driver in the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), was shot dead on Wednesday, December 14, when the vehicle he was driving came under fire in the village of Al-Aqbiya, south of Beirut.

The vehicle was part of two-vehicle convoy travelling from Camp Shamrock, the UNIFIL base in South Lebanon, towards Beirut, before being fired upon in the village of Al-Aqbiya, roughly 50km south of the capital.

A security official, who wished to remain anonymous because they are not authorised to speak to the media, said: "The main shooter has been arrested by security forces after Hezbollah handed him over hours ago,” according to AFP.

“Preliminary investigations are nearly complete,” they added.

It’s still unclear if the suspect is a member of Hezbollah, the powerful political and militant group.

The group quickly distanced itself from any involvement in the attack and said it is cooperating in Lebanese military intelligence investigation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Defence has said they “do not comment on current investigations”.

Pte Seán Rooney was laid to rest with full military honours on Friday morning, December 23.

A second soldier, Trooper Shane Kearney (23), from Killeagh, Co Cork, sustained critical injuries in the same attack that led to Pte Rooney’s death, while two more peacekeepers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Trooper Kearney was flown home by special medical evacuation aircraft from Beirut to Dublin last week and transferred to Beaumont Hospital for ongoing medical treatment.

It has been reported in recent days the Lebanese officials have arrested several suspects in relation to the deadly attack.

Lebanese army intelligence sources confirmed the arrests, and said further suspects are being questioned, while searches are continuing for more people who are suspected of having knowledge about the fatal attack.

Lebanon’s ambassador to the UK and Ireland, Rami Mortada, has also said that the investigation is “going in a very promising direction” and it will not be “too long before we hear some good news”.

Mr Mortada said it is Lebanese policy to not comment on arrests until an investigation is concluded, but he confirmed that the case is being given the necessary resources and it’s being led by a top prosecutor.