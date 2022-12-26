| 2.2°C Dublin

Suspect in death of Private Seán Rooney’s in Lebanon handed over by Hezbollah – report

Paul Hyland

Hezbollah has handed over the man suspected of shooting dead Irish UN peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney earlier this month, news agency AFP is reporting.

Private Rooney (23), a specialist driver in the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), was shot dead on Wednesday, December 14, when the vehicle he was driving came under fire in the village of Al-Aqbiya, south of Beirut.

