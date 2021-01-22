Suicide bomb blasts kill 28 in Baghdad

Double suicide bombings struck at a market in central Baghdad yesterday, killing at least 28 people and wounding 73 more .

The blasts came mid morning as people were doing their shopping in Tayaran Square.

Video footage showed the second explosion ripping through the air as casualties were raced away in motorised rickshaws.

Other images from the scene revealed bodies strewn on the ground amid upturned tables and piles of unsold clothes.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Although security forces continue to fight ragtag bands of Islamic State militants in Iraq’s peripheral regions, major security incidents in the capital are rare.

Yesterday’s attack was the deadliest to strike the capital in years. The last mass casualty attack, striking the same square, took place three years ago and killed 27 people.

Khalid Al-Mahna, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the suicide bomber had blown himself up after attracting a crowd by feigning sickness in the market.

When shoppers came to help those wounded by the first blast, he said, someone else detonated a second bomb.

The attack shattered a sense of relative security in the capital, raising questions over the Iraqi security forces’ preparedness in the face of a militant threat diminished but by no means erased.

Army units and special forces continue to arrest alleged Islamic State members in urban centres, and say sleeper cells remain prepared to mount strikes.

It came at a time when life for ordinary Iraqis has been getting harder. The coronavirus pandemic has tanked global energy prices, plunging Iraq’s oil-dependent economy into crisis and forcing a devaluation of the currency.

The country has also emerged again as a stage for geopolitical tensions, with Iran-backed Shiite militias and the outgoing Trump administration trading rocket attacks and airstrikes on diplomatic and military-linked facilities.

Three Americans and one Briton died in those attacks. But for the most part, the dead and wounded have been Iraqis, caught in the crossfire.

After the Islamic State’s official defeat here in 2017, the US is in the process of cutting its troop presence to 2,500 as the Iraqi military takes the lead on what remains of the fight.

“Isis will be trying to show it is still relevant and able to carry out extreme violence despite its territorial defeat,” said Iraq-based Sajad Jiyad of security think tank The Century Foundation.