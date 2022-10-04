Students attacked as Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the West is to blame for protests

Iran’s security forces and pro-regime militias attacked students at one of the nation’s most prestigious universities as part of a widespread effort to quell a widespread outbreak of political protests sparked by the September 16 death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police.

Uniformed security forces and ideologically fervent Basij militiamen loyal to the regime could be seen in videos attacking students at Tehran’s elite Sharif University of Technology, a storied engineering and science-focused institution that has produced graduates coveted by firms and institutions worldwide.

“Oh my, oh my,” says a woman filming the detention of a young man by masked motorcyclists in front of Sharif University.

“They’re taking the young guy away. They’re taking him away,” she cries just as one of the enforcers turns to her and fires off a round from what appears to be a paint gun.

The unrest at Sharif late on Sunday coincided with several days of renewed clashes between peaceful protesters and regime security forces that left dozens dead across the country following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an ethnic Kurd visiting the capital who was abducted by the newly reinvigorated morality police and died while in detention.

The death, which Ms Amini’s parents allege was preceded by an assault by the security forces, has triggered the worst unrest in Iran since 2019 protests over price hikes, which were the most geographically and demographically diverse since the 1979 revolution.

Speaking at a military academy graduation on Sunday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed the US and Israel for the unrest, without detailing how foreign powers were responsible for a death of a young woman that has outraged even conservative Iranians.

“I say frankly that these events were planned by the US, Israel and their followers,” he said. “They feel that the country is attaining strength in all spheres, and they cannot tolerate this.

“Lots of riots happen across the world... Has the US president or House of Representatives ever supported those rioters and issued a statement? Has the mass media linked to American capitalism and their mercenaries – such as certain regional governments like the Saudis – ever supported riots in that country?”

Many Iranians dismissed the speech as predictable. One Tehran political science student said in an interview that it was telling that Mr Khamenei chose to give his first speech about the weeks of protests at a military graduation.

“He spoke as the father of a child who committed a very bad crime, and that child is the Islamic Republic,” said the student. “He can’t say, ‘You made a mistake’. This possibility is not built into the Islamic Republic.”

The latest figures say 133 people have died in protests during which uniformed and plain-clothes security forces have used tear gas and live fire. (© Independent News Service)