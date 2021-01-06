South Korea is holding $7bn of our money ‘hostage’, claims Iran

Drones are displayed prior to a drill in an undisclosed location in Iran yesterday. The Iranian military began a wide-ranging, two-day aerial drill in the country's north, state media reported, featuring combat and surveillance unmanned aircraft, as well as naval drones dispatched from vessels in Iran's southern waters. Photo: Iranian Army via AP

The Iranian government has accused South Korea of holding more than $7bn (€5.7bn) of its money “hostage” in its banks, a day after its revolutionary guards stormed and captured a Korean tanker in the Persian Gulf.

The tanker, the MT Hankuk Chemi, was seized on Monday and escorted to an Iranian port under the pretext that it was causing pollution in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian officials.

But the ship’s owners have denied this and revealed the tanker was boarded by armed marines from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), suggesting that Tehran intends to use it as leverage in a dispute with Seoul over frozen Iranian assets.

Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Islamic regime, denied accusations of “hostage diplomacy” over the capture of the ship, which was carrying a cargo 7,000 tons of ethanol from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates when it was intercepted by IRGC speedboats and a helicopter off the coast of Oman.

“We’ve become used to such allegations... but if there is any hostage-taking, it is Korea’s government that is holding $7bn, which belongs to us, hostage on baseless grounds,” Mr Rabiei told reporters at a news conference streamed online.

Tehran has previously accused South Korea of being a “lackey” of the US and demanded it release the money which it says it is owed from oil sales made before the Trump administration tightened sanctions on the Islamic republic.

The head of Iran’s central bank has argued that it needs the money to purchase coronavirus vaccines, and should be exempt from sanctions.

Iran has also stoked tensions with the US, Israel and other Western powers by committing fresh breaches of a 2015 nuclear deal designed to limit its enrichment of uranium.

The Iranian military started a two-day “large-scale drone exercise” in the north of the country yesterday, unveiling new hardware including unmanned “suicide drones” that are designed to hover over a battlefield before diving down to a target.

Iran has previously been accused of detaining ships and foreign nationals, including Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as a way of putting pressure on countries with whom it disagrees. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk