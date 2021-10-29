Situation in Afghanistan is ‘absolutely horrendous’, millions face starvation - Irish aid worker in Kabul

The situation in Afghanistan is “absolutely horrendous”, World Food Programme country director Mary Ellen McGroarty has said.

Donegal woman Ms McGroarty is based in Kabul. She said there are currently 19 million people in severe food insecurity, one step away from severe hunger.

Ms McGroarty said that number is set to rise to almost 23 million people over the coming weeks.

“The situation with high food prices, limited food, high fuel prices are absolutely devastating for the ordinary people of Afghanistan,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Read More

“This winter is set to be the worst in Afghanistan history as a lot of the foreign aid that had been coming into the country while the American soldiers were there has stopped.

“It’s the highest we have seen it many years, it’s a combination of factors.

“It’s a severe drought that the country is in the midst of, it’s the second severe drought in three years, and it’s impacting over 26 provinces. People have barely recovered from the previous drought.

"It’s also the impact of the decades of conflict.

“The economic implosion that we have seen since August…has meant that civil servants are not being paid and there’s no cash in societies so jobs are being lost and the Afghan currency is depreciating, so food prices and fuel prices are going up.

“All these factors are coming together and just creating a horrendous situation for the people as they have nothing.

"We’re facing right into a winter, it was down at 3C last night in Kabul. The snow has already started so it’s going to be a very tough time for the families of Afghanistan,” she said.

Ms McGroarty said people were even selling their children to try to put food on the table.

“Desperate people take desperate measures and make desperate decisions. People are selling their household items, sadly even selling their children, migrating, joining radical groups, all to try and put food on the table.

“I have met many of the communities over the last number of weeks and they’re terrified. I have seen the hospitals that are filling up with malnourished children. We need a massive scale-up in the humanitarian response now,” she said.

The World Food Programme has reached nearly four million people so far in October.

“We’re deploying all the armoury in our tool box to get food into the country but we need to be doing much more. We have plans to do a massive scale-up over the next couple of months but we urgently need the funding.

“It’s going to cost us over $200m a month to do the minimum that we need to be doing to avert a catastrophe,” she said.

Ms McGroarty is urging the international community to stand with the people of Afghanistan. She said: “We need that international solidarity, the people of Afghanistan are on the brink and many families are just one step away from starvation.”

She said the Taliban are co-operating with the World Food Programme and allowing the group to do their work unimpeded.

“We do have access across all 34 provinces and every day we have over 170 trucks on the road and they’re able to move about and we’re able to get our trucks across the border with food, so we’re able to operate according with our principles of neutrality and operational independence.

“We would have huge concerns now, as the situation gets more desperate and people are on the brink of starvation, that it would have an impact on the security situation but at the moment for us it’s OK, we’re able to get out and about.

“I wear a scarf going out and a veil when I’m meeting the authorities. I am mindful of where I am but I don’t have particular fears around my own safety,” she said.

Ms McGroarty urged people not to forget about Afghanistan. She said: “Keep the people of Afghanistan in mind as they face into what’s going to be a horrendous winter for them. We’re only at the end of October and the hospitals are already filling up with sick children.”