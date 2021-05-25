Simon Coveney ‘frustrated’ that UN Security Council took so long to speak about Israel and Palestine conflict

A barber cuts customers' hair in the rubble of his shop, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City. Picture: Reuters

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he was “disappointed and frustrated” that it took the UN Security Council “nearly two weeks” to address the Israel and Palestine conflict.

Speaking in the Dáil, Minister Coveney said that Ireland has been “vocal” in urging the Council to “live up to its responsibilities in addressing the hostilities”.

“The widespread loss of life; the physical and psychological injuries inflicted; and the long-lasting damage to critical civilian infrastructure are simply unacceptable,” he told the Dáil.

“I was disappointed and frustrated that it took the members of the Security Council nearly two weeks to speak publicly on this issue.

“Ireland has been vocal in encouraging the Council to live up to its responsibilities in addressing the hostilities and in supporting efforts towards a just and lasting peace,” he added.

Two days ago, the UN Council issued a statement calling for a "full adherence to the ceasefire" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza, in its first statement since violence erupted on 10 May.

Minister Coveney said that he has called on Israel to ensure that its security forces act in “full respect” for principles of “proportionality, distinction and precaution in the conduct of military operations”.

He was speaking as Sinn Féin put forward a motion on the annexation of Palestinian lands by the Israeli government.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald condemned the “Israeli occupation and their illegal settlements”.

“Israel violates international law when it forces Palestinian children, Palestinian women, Palestinian men at gunpoint off their land,” she told the Dáil.

“[Israel’s] land grab is illegal. Their settlements are illegal. Their behaviour is criminal. They are guilty of crimes against the Palestinian people,” she said.

Ms McDonald said that Israel is a “serial violator” of international law and human and democratic rights.

She said that “every diplomatic channel” and “every means necessary” as well as every “economic tool” to end “generations of human rights abuses”.