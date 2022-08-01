Silos partially collapse two years after Beirut port explosion

The vast grain silos damaged by the 2020 Beirut port blast are at “imminent” risk of further collapse after a portion of the structure toppled following a weeks-long fire, Lebanese authorities have warned.

A portion of the northern block of the concrete structure on the Beirut waterfront collapsed in a huge cloud of dark dust, most of which headed out to sea. No injuries were reported.

Fermenting grain left inside the structure for over a year ignited in the summer heat in July. Firefighters were unable to extinguish the flames and the fire has smouldered for weeks, sending an acrid smell across the city.

Emmanuel Durand, a French civil engineer who installed sensors on the damaged silos, earlier warned reporters and the Lebanese government that the fire had accelerated the rate of tilt and that a collapse was likely.

The Lebanese Red Cross had been handing out face masks in the residential areas surrounding the port in advance of the collapse, while instructions on which areas should evacuate were sent around by authorities via WhatsApp.

Ali Hamie, the Lebanese transport minister, said last night that more parts of the silo were at immediate risk of collapsing.

The 48m structure, which has dominated Beirut’s port for more than 50 years, effectively shielded the city from even worse destruction when it withstood an explosion of ammonium nitrate in a neighbouring warehouse in August 2020.

The blast still killed more than 200 people and injured 6,000.

The fire and the dramatic sight of the partially blackened silo revived memories and in some cases, the trauma for the survivors of the gigantic explosion that tore through the port on August 4, 2020.

The environment and health ministries last week instructed residents living near the port to stay indoors in well-ventilated spaces.

Rima Zahed, whose brother died in the 2020 blast and who has been part of a survivors’ group lobbying for the preservation of the silos as a testament to the port explosion, blamed the government for not taking action on the fire.

“We were talking about this three weeks ago, but they chose to do nothing and leave it on fire,” she said. “This shows the state’s failure.”

