Shooting in Tel Aviv bar kills two in fourth terror attack in two weeks

Israeli security personnel work near the scene of a fatal shooting attack near a bar in Tel Aviv. Picture: Reuters

Two people died and several were wounded in a Tel Aviv shooting on Thursday evening, in the fourth attack on an Israeli city since March 22.

The shooting occurred at a busy bar on Dizengoff Street in the centre of the city, and police said the gunman was still at large.

"Stay indoors, do not go out on the porch, do not stick your head out the window," police instructed civilians. Television footage showed Tel Aviv streets crowded with policemen and soldiers, and the police spokesman said hundreds of security personnel were searching for the shooter.

Professor Gil Fire, deputy director of the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, told Army Radio that five people bought to the hospital were undergoing surgery.

The deaths on Thursday bring to 13 the number of people killed so far in the attacks. Concern has been high among Israeli officials that violence would continue to escalate as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan, Jews prepare for Passover, and Christians for Easter.

"I went out with a friend for a beer at the Ilka bar. We were sitting outside and after about 15 minutes a gunman just showed up right in front of me and started shooting," said Ranan Shimon, a 32-year-old from Ramat Gan who was wounded in the attack. "I dropped to the ground."

In the Gaza Strip, Hamas leader Mushir al-Masri praised the attack. "This operation in the heart of Tel Aviv proves the resistance's penetration of the Israeli security system," he told reporters. "The operation is heroic," said Hamas spokesman in Gaza Abdelatif al-Qanou.

In the West Bank, masked men handed out sweets to pedestrians and drivers in response to the attack.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz called an urgent meeting with the chief of staff and other top security officials and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was receiving regular updates.