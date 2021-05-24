Second photo of ‘missing’ Princess Latifa emerges on Instagram within days 

Sheikha Latifa, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, looks on in this undated picture obtained from social media, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Via Sioned Taylor/via REUTERS

Sheikha Latifa, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, looks on in this undated picture obtained from social media, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Via Sioned Taylor/via REUTERS

A second photo of princess Sheikha Latifa in public has emerged on Instagram following previous claims that she was being held against her will.

Latifa is the daughter of the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and was last seen in February in a secret BBC video message where it was alleged she was being held “hostage” by her father.

The sheikh and the United Arab Emirates categorically deny the accusations.

Last week, a photo on Instagram shows Latifa outside a movie theatre inside a Dubai mall. An advertisement for a film released in Dubai on May 13 can be seen in the background.

Now a second image has emerged, showing Latifa sitting outside a restaurant with the Dubai Mall in the backdrop.

A source close to campaigners who have lobbied for her release said that the two pictures, posted on the Instagram account of Sioned Taylor, were genuine and had been taken recently. Reuters could not independently verify whether Latifa has freedom of movement.

The UAE foreign ministry referred requests for comment on the Instagram images to the Dubai government's media office, which did not respond when contacted by Reuters. When contacted by Reuters via Instagram, Taylor, whose profile identifies her as a teacher at a state-run Dubai school, did not respond.

The social media photo comes months after former President of Ireland Mary Robinson said she made “a big mistake” in the case of the missing princess. Ms Robinson spoke out after the secret tapes were released in the press in February.

She was photographed with the princess in 2018 during a lunch with the royal family. Afterward, Ms Robinson described Princess Latifa as “a troubled young woman”.

However, BBC Panorama obtained footage of video messages recorded by the princess where she said she was being kept as a “hostage” in a “villa jail”. She escaped from Dubai in February 2018 but was forcibly returned the following month.

“I made a mistake. I let my heart lead my head. I went to help a friend. I was naive. I should have been more alert,” Ms Robinson told the Late Late Show.

She said it’s the biggest mistake she’s made and that it's “hurtful” to realise how big of a mistake it was.

“Well that's all I can say and that's hurtful to me when I realise that I made a big mistake. I've made mistakes before and that's the biggest one. I hope I'll never be in that situation again.”

Ryan Tubridy said at the time he was shocked that the former President of Ireland would title herself naive in this situation, as he believed it as the last thing for her to be.

When asked if she was embarrassed by the controversy, Ms Robinson said yes and admitted she worried it had tarnished her reputation

“It’s been awful, it’s been deeply hurtful and I’m not trying to excuse it but it’s been very tough,” she said.

“(It’s been tough) in every sense, I care about my reputation, I care about my integrity… to tell you the truth I’m coming on the show and I’m glad to have the opportunity to tell the story because I want the focus to be where it should be, on Latifa.”

Ms Robinson said she “100pc believes Latifa now” and believes that she needs political support to be freed.

She also said she wants to know where Latifa’s sister Princess Shamsa is.

“I've been in touch with Simon Coveney, and he has said we are on the (UN) Security Council now but even before that contact had been made with our ambassador in Geneva to support the High Commissioner,” she said in February.

Additional reporting by Reuters