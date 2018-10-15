Saudi Arabia preparing to admit journalist Khashoggi was killed - CNN
Saudi Arabia is preparing a report that would admit Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed as the result of an interrogation that went wrong, CNN reported on Monday, citing two unnamed sources.
One source cautioned that the report was still being prepared and could change, CNN said.
The other source said the report would likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and that those involved will be held responsible, the cable news outlet said.
Reuters
