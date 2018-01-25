Saudi Arabia holds annual 'camel beauty contest' - and some are disqualified for Botox-use
Prize camels are keeping tradition alive in a changing Saudi, but there is one rule - "no Botox!"
As part of the camel beauty contest, the dromedaries are paraded down a dusty racetrack as judges rated the size of their lips, cheeks, heads and knees.
Crowds of men watched from the bleachers, hooting when the beasts representing their own tribe loped down the track.
But there is one rule for those who want their prized camels to take part in the contest, there is no Botox allowed.
A dozen beasts have already been disqualified from this year's Saudi "camel beauty contest" because their handlers used Botox to make them more handsome.
Independent News Service