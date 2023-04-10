Saudi Arabia begins talks to end nine-year war in Yemen

Mahdi al-Mashat is head of the Houthi supreme political council. Photo: Getty

Saudi officials flew to Yemen’s capital for talks with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels as part of international efforts to find a settlement to Yemen’s nine-year conflict.

Saudi Arabia’s delegation, chaired by the kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, will hold talks with Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthis’ supreme political council, which runs rebel-held areas in Yemen.

An Omani delegation will also join the talks.

Mohammed al-Bukaiti, a Houthi leader, said on Twitter that Saudi and Omani officials would discuss “ways to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace in the region”.

He said achieving an honourable peace between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia would be “a triumph for both parties”, and urged all sides to take steps to “preserve a peaceful atmosphere and prepare to turn the page of the past”.

Hans Grundberg, the UN envoy for Yemen, described the ongoing efforts, including the Saudi and Omani talks in Sanaa, as “the closest Yemen has been to real progress towards lasting peace” since the war began.

“This is a moment to be seized and built on and a real opportunity to start an inclusive political process under UN auspices to sustainably end the conflict,” he said.

The talks in Sanaa are part of international efforts led by Oman to settle Yemen’s conflict, which began in 2014.

That is when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country’s north, ousting the internationally recognised government that fled to the south and then into exile in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi move prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene months later in a bid to restore the internationally recognised government to power.

The conflict has in recent years turned into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Saudi Arabia and the Houthis reached a draft deal last month to revive a ceasefire that expired in October.

The deal is meant to usher in a return to Yemeni political talks, according to Saudi and Yemeni officials.

They said the Saudi-Houthi understandings include a six-month truce with a cessation of all military activities across Yemen.

The Houthis have committed to coming to the table with other Yemeni parties to negotiate a political settlement to the conflict, they said.

However, observers cautioned not to expect too much.

Ahmed Nagi, a Yemen expert at the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based think tank, said Iran-Saudi Arabia rapprochement has given a boost to Saudi-Houthi negotiations, and that both sides are close to announcing the ceasefire’s renewal.

However, the second track of the negotiations – a potential road map to a permanent settlement to the conflict – would be a major challenge when discussed by Yemeni parties.

“Each party has different interpretations and expectations,” he said.

“Given the complexities of the situation, it is hard to see progress on this track very soon.”