Saudi Arabia: 11 suspects indicted over killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Killing planned: Jamal Khashoggi was killed on October 2 in Turkey. AP photo
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Saudi Arabia has said 11 suspects have been indicted and prosecutors are requesting the death penalty for five of them over writer Jamal Khashoggi’s killing in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Thursday the person who had ordered the killing of the prominent journalist was the head of the negotiating team sent to repatriate him and that the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body remained unknown.

The prosecutor told reporters in Riyadh that investigations were still ongoing to locate the remains of the body.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi policy, was killed in the country's Istanbul consulate on 2 October

