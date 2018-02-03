Russian warplane shot down by rebels in Syria

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the warplane was downed on Saturday afternoon near the rebel-held town of Sarqeb, which Syrian troops have been trying to reach under the cover of Russian airstrikes.

The Observatory's chief Rami Abdurrahman said it is possible the warplane could be Russian. He added that the pilot ejected and landed alive on the ground.

The opposition's Aleppo Media Centre said it was a Russian-made SU25. There was no immediate word from Moscow.