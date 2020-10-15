Putin may be liable for war crimes in Syria, claims human rights group

Commander in chief: Russian President Vladimir Putin, together with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, is potentially criminally liable. Photo: Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Vladimir Putin bears responsibility for possible war crimes involving civilians being targeted in Syria, a rights group has said, in an in-depth report that calls for sanctions to be imposed on "those responsible".

Russian and Syrian government forces engaged in a deliberate and systematic strategy of illegally targeting civilian infrastructure in Idlib between April 2019 and March 2020 that may also amount to crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in the 167-page publication.

The advocacy group documented dozens of strikes on hospitals, schools and markets during the offensive to recapture the rebel-held province, which ended in a ceasefire in March after at least 1,700 ­civilians were killed.

"The attacks seriously impaired the rights to health, education, food, water, and shelter, triggering mass displacement," the New York-based group said.

"The nature and scale of the airstrikes and ground attacks on civilians committed... may amount to crimes against humanity," the report added.

Attacking civilians is a war crime when it done deliberately or recklessly. When conducted in a widespread or systematic manner, such attacks may amount to crimes against humanity.

Russia has denied targeting civilians, saying it only struck "terrorist targets" in Idlib. However, HRW said Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian president, and Mr Putin were both potentially criminally liable for war crimes as the commanders-in-chief of their forces.

The report named eight other senior Syrian and Russian officials who may be culpable under the doctrine of command responsibility.

"Governments should consider unilateral targeted sanctions against those senior officials and commanders credibly implicated in abuses," HRW said, noting that Russia's veto at the UN Security Council prevented referrals to the International Criminal Court.

While previous reports have accused Russian and Syrian government forces of targeting civilians, HRW is the first to explicitly argue for command responsibility for the Russian leader.

"This report lays out how intimately involved the Russian military is in Syria's military operations in Idlib, and that goes all the way up to the Russian commander-in-chief, Vladimir Putin," said Belkis Wille, the author of the report.

Russia and Syrian military strategy appeared to target civilian infrastructure in order to force the displacement of populations, so that the Syrian army could "simply walk into an area and retake it", Ms Wille added.

In March, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria published a report implicating Russia in unlawful attacks on civilian infrastructure, saying they likely amounted to war crimes.

Since war broke out in 2011, fighting has killed more than 400,000 people.

The UN estimates that nearly 1.4 million were displaced during the Idlib offensive and around 300 towns and villages were depopulated due to attacks by Russian and Syrian government forces. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk