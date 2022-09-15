Pope Francis says religion cannot be used to justify war while addressing faith leaders in Kazakhstan

POPE Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders yesterday that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war .

The pope made the appeal during his first full day in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, where he opened a global interfaith conference and ministered to the tiny Catholic community in the majority Muslim country.

In the conference audience was Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, who is in charge of foreign relations for the Russian Orthodox Church, which has backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

His boss, Patriarch Kirill, was supposed to have participated in the congress but cancelled last month.

He has supported Russia’s invasion on spiritual and ideological grounds.

He has blessed Russian soldiers going into war and invoked the idea that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.

Pope Francis did not mention Russia or Ukraine in his remarks to the conference. However, he insisted that faith leaders must promote a culture of peace, since it would be hypocritical to expect that non-believers would promote peace if religious leaders do not.

“If the creator, to whom we have devoted our lives, is the author of human life, how can we who call ourselves believers consent to the destruction of that life?” he asked.

“Mindful of the wrongs and errors of the past, let us unite our efforts to ensure that the almighty will never again be held hostage to the human thirst for power.”

The pope then laid down a challenge to all those in the room to commit themselves to resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiation, not with arms.

“May we never justify violence. May we never allow the sacred to be exploited by the profane. The sacred must never be a prop for power, nor power a prop for the sacred,” he said.

He made the appeal more explicit in a mass for Kazakhstan’s tiny Catholic community, in which he asked for prayers for “beloved Ukraine”.

“How many deaths will it still take before conflict yields to dialogue for the good of people, nations and all humanity. The one solution is peace and the only way to arrive at peace is through dialogue,” he said.

Kirill sent a message to the congress read aloud by Anthony.

In it, the Russian patriarch did not refer to the war but in general to problems over the past two decades caused by “attempts to build a world without relying on moral values”.