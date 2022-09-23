Policeman set on fire during Iran protests over woman who died in custody after hijab arrest

A police officer caught fire after the vehicle he was travelling in was set alight by protesters in Iran amid continuing unrest over the death in custody of a woman arrested for improperly wearing a hijab.

The incident came as security forces yesterday arrested Majid Tavakoli, a journalist who played a key role in exposing the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died following three days in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Ms Amini’s death has reignited anger over dress codes for women and the country’s economy, which is reeling from western sanctions.

Nationwide anti-government protests continued last night as Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s president, told a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that the death of Ms Amini “should be investigated”. Mr Raisi said he had been in touch with her parents and his government was “preoccupied with safeguarding the rights of every citizen of Iran”.

Yesterday, the army sent the toughest warning yet to protesters, saying it would “confront the enemies” to ensure security.

A video on social media shows riot police shooting into a crowd of demonstrators, including women and children, in Mahmudabad, on the Caspian Sea. A woman is heard shouting: “Don’t shoot us. Don’t shoot us.”

In Rasht, also in the north of the country, protesters overturned a vehicle they claimed was being used by security forces and set it on fire. A police officer who tried to disperse the crowd also caught fire and was taken to hospital.

Opposition and human rights groups said the death toll had risen to 36.

A few thousand people attended a pro-government rally in Tehran while similar demonstrations were held in other cities.

Attendees chanted: “Death to America,” and “Death to Israel,” according to state media, reflecting the new official line that foreign countries are behind the unrest.

The provincial governor of Tehran alleged that “agents of Western governments have infiltrated the protesters”, an accusation that has been ridiculed by many young Iranians on social media.

Last night more than 50 journalists, academics and human rights campaigners were rounded up by security forces.

Hossein Ronaghi, a prominent activist, was giving an interview to a western news channel when security agents came to his home, the broadcaster said.

Opposition groups have meanwhile warned that the partial blackout of the internet in the country could presage the deployment of the elite Revolutionary Guards.

The US Treasury Department yesterday approved the export of satellite internet equipment to Iran while Tehran restricts access to the service. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

