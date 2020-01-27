News Middle East

Monday 27 January 2020

Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan’s Taliban-held area of Ghazni province - officials

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A passenger plane from Afghanistan’s Ariana Airlines has crashed in a Taliban-held area of Ghazni province, local officials said.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor's office in Ghazni city, said: "A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time."

The number of casualties was unclear, a second official told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Ariana Airlines' acting CEO Mirzakwal has denied the reports of Afghan officials that one of its planes has crashed.

More to follow

Reuters

