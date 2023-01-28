| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Palestinian boy (13) shoots Israeli father and son, day after synagogue attack

A person is wheeled on a stretcher at the scene of a shooting attack just outside Jerusalem's Old City today. Photo: Reuters/Ammar Awad Expand

Close

A person is wheeled on a stretcher at the scene of a shooting attack just outside Jerusalem's Old City today. Photo: Reuters/Ammar Awad

A person is wheeled on a stretcher at the scene of a shooting attack just outside Jerusalem's Old City today. Photo: Reuters/Ammar Awad

A person is wheeled on a stretcher at the scene of a shooting attack just outside Jerusalem's Old City today. Photo: Reuters/Ammar Awad

Isabel Debre

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy opened fire in east Jerusalem today, wounding two Israelis, a day after another attacker killed seven outside a synagogue.

The shooting in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan in east Jerusalem, near the historic Old City, wounded a father (47) and son (23), paramedics said.

Most Watched

Privacy