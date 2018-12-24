Pakistan court sentences former PM Nawaz Sharif to seven years in jail
A Pakistan court has sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in jail, and has acquitted him in a second case.
More to follow
Press Association
A Pakistan court has sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in jail, and has acquitted him in a second case.
More to follow
Press Association
Sarah El-Deeb Turkey is massing troops near a town in northern Syria held by a US-backed and Kurdish-led force, a war monitor has said.
Raf Sanchez in Beirut Isil fighters in Syria have been waging a fierce counter-attack with suicide bombers and armoured vehicles in the days since Donald Trump declared the jihadist group was "defeated" in Syria.
Emile Laurac A Yemeni mother who was granted a waiver from President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several Muslim countries has arrived in the US to say goodbye to her dying toddler son.
Following the lives of celebrities has never been easier than it is with Twitter, but...
With many of the world’s most innovative artists...
If there’s one thing about winter that makes the...
Turkey is massing troops near a town in northern Syria held by a US-backed and...
Spain's prime minister has said that only a solution supported by a large majority of...
Influential German news weekly 'Der Spiegel' said yesterday it would file a criminal...
More than 75,000 well-wishers paid their respects to Japan's Emperor Akihito,...
Rescue teams yesterday found the bodies of nine...
French authorities yesterday defended aggressive police action to contain violence at...
US president Donald Trump's budget...
The Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX, which is carrying...
A look at what we know so far after the man and woman that were...
Donald Trump gives a message to the Democrats after a partial US government...
Flights have resumed at London Gatwick...
A look at what we know so far about the drones that have brought...
Flights have been suspended at London...
The runway at Gatwick was closed on Thursday...
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn appears to mouth 'stupid...
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled his...
Lorries have overturned on a ferry sailing at Cairnryan in high winds, prompting a...