News Middle East

Monday 24 December 2018

Pakistan court sentences former PM Nawaz Sharif to seven years in jail

Nawaz Sharif (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)
Nawaz Sharif (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A Pakistan court has sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in jail, and has acquitted him in a second case.

More to follow

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News