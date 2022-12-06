| 6.3°C Dublin

Over a thousand Iranian students struck by food poisoning ahead of mass protest

Student Mahsa Amini Expand

Student Mahsa Amini

Ahmed Vahdat and James Rothwell

More than a thousand Iranian university students appear to have been poisoned the night before they were to attend mass anti-regime protests being held across the country this week.

According to ISNA, an Iranian news agency, 1,200 students at Kharazmi and Ark universities were taken ill with vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations. Similar illnesses were reported by at least four other universities.

