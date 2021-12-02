One million Afghan children ‘will starve by end of this year’ if emergency food supplies don’t arrive - UNICEF

More than nine million children need some form of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, UNICEF have said. Photo: Reuters.

More than one million Afghan children under five are so underfed that they are at risk of severe acute malnutrition, starvation and death, UNICEF have warned.

The children’s charity said the situation unfolding in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is “getting worse by the hour”.

“Over one million children under the age of five are now so under-fed, they will soon have life-threatening severe acute malnutrition. Without urgent treatment, they will die.

“Over the past few weeks, the situation in Afghanistan has become critical. Children are now facing a triple crisis: the rapidly deteriorating security situation, a third wave of COVID-19 and a severe drought,” UNICEF said in a statement.

There are food shortages coupled with “sky-rocketing” food prices in Afghanistan and if emergency food supplies are not received in the country soon, UNICEF warns the consequences will be “devastating”.

Donegal woman Mary Ellen McGroarty is the World Food Programme country director for Afghanistan and recently said that the situation in the country is “absolutely horrendous”.

Ms McGroarty said there are 19 million people in severe food insecurity, one step away from severe hunger.

“The situation with high food prices, limited food, high fuel prices are absolutely devastating for the ordinary people of Afghanistan”.

“This winter is set to be the worst in Afghanistan history as a lot of the foreign aid that had been coming into the country while the American soldiers were there has stopped.

“It’s the highest we have seen in many years, it’s a combination of factors.

“It’s a severe drought that the country is in the midst of, it’s the second severe drought in three years, and it’s impacting over 26 provinces,” Ms Groarty said recently.

It’s estimated that close to half of Afghanistan’s 37 million population now need some form of humanitarian assistance, with more than nine million children in need.

“With the drought and security crisis, the risk of famine is rising quickly.

“The needs in Afghanistan right now are immense and complicated. Half of the population already lives below the poverty line. Without urgent action, over one million children, under the age of 5, will starve by the end of this year.

“Malnourished children have poor immune systems and are extremely vulnerable to life-threatening diseases like cholera and diarrhoea,” UNICEF said.

