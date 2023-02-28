| 5.4°C Dublin

‘One bullet ended his life’ – Israeli settlers go on the rampage through West Bank towns as violence flares

Israeli settlers and Palestinians confront each other in the Israeli-occupied West Bank yesterday. Photo: Ammar Awad Expand

Israeli settlers and Palestinians confront each other in the Israeli-occupied West Bank yesterday. Photo: Ammar Awad

Miriam Berger and Shira Rubin

Dozens of Israeli settlers rampaged through Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank on Sunday night, torching cars, homes and killing a man, hours after a Palestinian gunman killed two Israelis.

The scenes bore the trademark of a violent, once-prominent settler movement known as “price taggers,” whose mission was to extract a “price” for any Palestinian attacks or Israeli decisions to limit settlement expansion.

