Nuclear scientist killing reveals serious gaps in Iranian security

The killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist has exposed security gaps which suggest its security forces may have been infiltrated and that the Islamic Republic is vulnerable to further attacks.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s killing last Friday followed two other big security lapses – the theft of Iran’s nuclear archive and a fire at a nuclear facility that some Iranian officials blamed on cyber sabotage.

With Mr Fakhrizadeh the fifth Iranian nuclear scientist killed in targeted attacks since 2010, security experts are suggesting Iran’s enemies have found its Achilles’ heel.

Commander Hossein Dehghan, a former defence minister, told state television Mr Fakhrizadeh had been killed because of “infiltration into Iran’s security structure”.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards’ Security Force, or Close Protection Unit, assigns bodyguards and security officers to top military and civilian officials.

“His assassins obviously operated based on detailed intelligence about martyr Fakhrizadeh’s movements,” an Iranian security official said after Mr Fakhrizadeh was killed in an attack on his car near Tehran.

“It is clearly a security weakness and many questions should be answered,” said the official. “We should know whether there are spies among security people and locate the leak.”

Iran’s military and clerical rulers have accused Israel of killing Mr Fakhrizadeh. Israel had identified him as a prime player in what it says is Iran’s nuclear weapons quest though Tehran denies seeking nuclear arms.

Israel has not commented on the incident but in the past has acknowledged pursuing covert operations against Iran’s nuclear programme to gather intelligence.

“There are conflicting accounts on how Mr Fakhrizadeh was assassinated, but a degree of infiltration is certain – and this is what worries the Islamic Republic the most,” said Kasra Aarabi, an Iran analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Change think tank.

Iran has given contradictory details of the killing of Mt Fakhrizadeh. Shortly after he was killed, witnesses told state television that a truck exploded before a group of gunmen opened fire on his car.

On Sunday, Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, told state TV it was “a very sophisticated assassination that was carried out remotely with electronic devices” and with no people on the ground.

“We have no idea whether these reports of a satellite-controlled-truck-mounted-machine-gun are true, but they serve two key purposes for Tehran: trying to deflect embarrassment by portraying the assassination as remarkably sophisticated; and showing how quickly they can crack the case,” said Henry Rome, senior analyst with Eurasia Group.

Iran’s inability to thwart such operations could encourage future attempts.

“The existence of large chinks in Iran’s nuclear armour is sure to raise questions over the role sabotage could or should play in any future counter proliferation policy towards Tehran,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) think tank in Washington.

