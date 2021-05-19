An Israeli security force member holds a protester during a demonstration held by Palestinians to show their solidarity amid Israel-Gaza fighting, at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City

An Israeli security force member holds a protester during a rally held by Palestinians near Jerusalem yesterday. Photo: Ammar Awad

Israeli fighter jets pounded targets in the Gaza Strip and Hamas militants fired rockets and mortars at cities in southern Israel yesterday.

Palestinian demonstrators, staging a general strike in solidarity with Gaza, faced off against Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military said 62 fighter jets dropped 110 “guided armaments” overnight on targets in Gaza, including Hamas commanders, rocket launch pads and the militant group’s tunnel network in the territory.

Palestinian militants targeted nearby Israeli towns and cities with rockets and mortars, the armed groups said yesterday.

Footage circulating on social media showed a rocket slamming into the side of a high-rise building in Ashdod, a port city north of Gaza.

Israeli police said rocket fire from Gaza killed two Thai workers in the Eshkol region in southern Israel. One Israeli soldier was injured in a mortar attack near the Gaza border and was evacuated to a hospital for treatment, the Israeli military said.

The armed wing of Hamas said earlier it had “bombarded” the city of Sderot, launched missiles at Ashdod and attacked a group of Israeli soldiers north of Gaza.

The fresh fighting prompted Israel to shutter the Kerem Shalom border crossing it said was opened earlier to allow for some aid to enter the besieged enclave.

Israel showed little sign of scaling back its campaign despite growing international pressure and President Joe Biden’s call for a ceasefire. Israel has so far declined entreaties from outside mediators, including Egyptians, that it agree to a halt, two officials familiar with the ceasefire said.





“The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] is not talking about a ceasefire. We’re focused on the firing,” the military’s chief spokesman Hidai Zilberman told Israel’s Army Radio yesterday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States received intelligence from Israel on its bombing on Saturday of a high-rise building in Gaza that housed media offices of the Associated Press and other outlets, but he declined to comment on the substance of the information.

“We did seek further information from Israel on this question,” Mr Blinken said at a news conference in Iceland.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve received some further information through intelligence channels, and it’s not something I can comment on.”

The destruction of the 12-story al-Jalaa tower came amid an Israeli bombardment of Gaza City following a barrage of Hamas rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The leveling of the building prompted international condemnation. Israel said the tower contained military assets belonging to Hamas.

The ongoing fighting in Gaza came amid a nationwide strike by Palestinians in the West Bank and Arab citizens of Israel in solidarity with residents of Gaza. Demonstrations began in Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority’s administrative capital, and Bethlehem, according to local media reports.

The Israeli military said yesterday that soldiers thwarted an attack by an armed Palestinian man in the restive city of Hebron. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man was a protester who was shot and killed by Israeli forces.





In Bethlehem, witnesses said Israeli forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators. Images from a demonstration near the Israeli settlement of Beit El showed crowds chanting and waving Palestinian flags, amid a cloud of dark smoke from burning tires. The strike, organised by an array of groups and political parties, also included Arab communities in Israel.

In Gaza, the assault has devastated the civilian infrastructure, according to the United Nations and other relief agencies, disrupting power lines, sanitation networks and other basic services.

Israeli air strikes have damaged or destroyed nearly 450 buildings across Gaza, displacing more than 52,000 people inside the territory, a spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.





Of those displaced, 47,000 have sought refuge in 58 UN-run schools in Gaza, the United Nations said. (© The Washington Post)