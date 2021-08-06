New president of Iran demands US sanctions ‘be lifted’

The protege of Iran’s supreme leader, Ebrahim Raisi, was sworn in as the country’s new president during a ceremony in parliament yesterday.

The inauguration completes hardliners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic.

The former judiciary chief known for his distrust of the West takes the reins at a tense time. Iran’s indirect talks with the US to salvage Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer.

“The sanctions must be lifted,” Mr Raisi said during his half-hour inauguration speech. “We will support any diplomatic plan that supports this goal.”

Wearing the traditional black turban that identifies him in the Shiite tradition as a direct descendant of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, Mr Raisi recited the oath of office with his right hand on the Koran.

In his address, Mr Raisi stressed his embrace of diplomacy to lift US sanctions and mend rifts with neighbours, a subtle reference to Sunni rival Saudi Arabia. But he also signalled that Iran seeks to expand its power as a counterbalance to foes across the region. “Wherever there is oppression and crime in the world, in the heart of Europe, in the US, Africa, Yemen, Syria, Palestine... we will stand by the people,” he said, referring to Iran-backed militias like Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. His voice rose with emotion, eliciting a clamour of approval from the audience.

Mr Raisi, who won a landslide victory in an election that saw the lowest voter turnout in the nation’s history, faces a mountain of problems – what he described yesterday as “the highest level of hostilities by Iran’s enemies, unjust economic sanctions, widespread psychological warfare and the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic”.

Amid ongoing sanctions, Iran is grappling with runaway inflation, diminishing revenues, rolling blackouts and water shortages that have sparked scattered protests. Barred from selling its oil abroad, Iran has seen its economy crumble and its currency crash, hitting ordinary citizens hardest.

Without offering any specific policies, Mr Raisi pledged to resolve the country’s mounting economic crisis, improve the spiralling currency and “empower poor people”.

Former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal in 2018 has led Tehran to abandon over time every limitation the accord imposed on its nuclear enrichment.

The country now enriches a small amount of uranium up to 63pc, a short step from weapons-grade levels, compared to 3.67pc under the deal. It also spins far-more advanced centrifuges and more of them than allowed under the accord, worrying nuclear nonproliferation experts, though Tehran insists its programme is peaceful.

Mr Raisi (60), a conservative cleric long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has promised to engage with the US. But he also has struck a hardline stance, ruling out negotiations aimed at limiting Iranian missile development and support for regional militias.

