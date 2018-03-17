News Middle East

Saturday 17 March 2018

More than 11,000 people leave Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians with their belongings, fleeing from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 15, 2018. (SANA via AP)
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians with their belongings, fleeing from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 15, 2018. (SANA via AP)
People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People walk past an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) vehicle in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer shakes hands with a man in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians with their belongings as they fleeing from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, in Hamouria in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 15, 2018. (SANA via AP)
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians with their belongings as they flee from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, in Hamouria in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 15, 2018. (SANA via AP)
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians with their belongings flashing the victory sign, as they flee from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, in Hamouria in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 15, 2018. (SANA via AP)
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians with their belongings, fleeing fighting between Syrian government forces and rebels, in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 15, 2018. (SANA via AP)
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians with their belongings, fleeing from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, in Hamouria in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 15, 2018. (SANA via AP)
More than 11,000 people have left Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta as government forces step up an offensive on the rebel enclave, officials say

Maj Gen Vladimir Zolotukhin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that some 3,000 people have been leaving every hour through a government-run humanitarian corridor monitored by the Russian military.

Mr Zolotukhin is spokesman for the Russian centre for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria.

Airstrikes in Syria killed more than 100 people on Friday as civilians fled the violence.

An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Under cover of allied Russian air power, Syrian government forces have been on a crushing offensive for three weeks on eastern Ghouta.

The weeks-long violence has left more than 1,300 civilians dead and 5,000 wounded.

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians with their belongings as they flee from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, in Hamouria in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 15, 2018. (SANA via AP)
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians with their belongings as they flee from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, in Hamouria in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 15, 2018. (SANA via AP)
People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians with their belongings flashing the victory sign, as they flee from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, in Hamouria in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 15, 2018. (SANA via AP)
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian civilians with their belongings flashing the victory sign, as they flee from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, in Hamouria in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 15, 2018. (SANA via AP)

Press Association

