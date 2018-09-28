An Iraqi model and social media influencer has been shot dead by unknown attackers in Baghdad.

An Iraqi model and social media influencer has been shot dead by unknown attackers in Baghdad.

Model and Instagram star shot dead in spate of killings targeting females in Iraq

Tara Fares, a prominent former beauty queen with nearly three million followers on Instagram, was killed after gunmen opened fire on her on Thursday in the city's Kam Sara neighbourhood.

The Iraqi Ministry of the Interior announced it had opened an investigation into the model's death, according to Kurdistan 24.

Ms Fares' body was taken to Baghdad's Sheik Zaid hospital at 5:45 am local time. Doctors told local media she had died after suffering three bullet wounds.

The 22-year-old lived in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, but regularly visited Baghdad.

Fans began posting across social media after her death was confirmed, with many celebrating her outspokenness in a country that can still have conservative attitudes towards women.

"Tara’s death screams discrimination, lack of freedom and rights" wrote one fan. "Sympathy is not enough."

It is unclear who killed Ms Fares.

Her death comes just days after the killing of Suad al-ali, an Iraqi human rights activist who was shot and killed in her car in the southern city of Basra and two well-known beauty salon owners last month.

Independent News Service