'Missing' Dubai princess 'meets with' former President and UN Commissioner Mary Robinson

Princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler, is at home and living with her family - and has met with Ireland's former president Mary Robinson, according to United Arab Emirates officials.

Rights groups had called on the UAE to disclose the whereabouts and condition of Sheikha Latifa, following reports in the international media that she was forcibly returned after fleeing the Gulf Arab state.

"At the request of the family, on 15th December 2018, Mary Robinson, former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former President of Ireland, met with Her Highness Sheikha Latifa in Dubai," the UAE foreign ministry said.

The government of Dubai broke its silence on the case of its 'missing' princess earlier this month, saying she was safely back home.

However, this is the first time the princess has been pictured since her reported attempted escape from the UAE.

In the photographs, the princess is pictured sitting at a dining table beside Ms Robinson and speaking with her in a living room area.

Mary Robinson. Photo: Damien Eagers / INM

According to reports, the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Dubai's ruler tried to escape the country in March after saying she was effectively being held prisoner by her repressive father.

She fled across the border to Oman with the help of a friend, before boarding a boat.

The boat was intercepted by three Indian and two Emirati warships and she was returned to the Gulf Arab state.

Reuters