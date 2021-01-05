Middle East on the brink as Iran starts enriching uranium

Iran has started enriching uranium up to 20pc at an underground facility.

The news, together with the seizure yesterday of a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which 20pc of the world’s oil passes, is set to further escalate tensions in the Middle East between Tehran and the West.

The announcement of enrichment at Fordo came just ahead of Tehran acknowledging that it seized

the MT Hankuk Chemi, alleging the vessel’s “oil pollution” sparked the move.

However, hours earlier, Tehran said a South Korean diplomat was due to visit in the coming days to negotiate the release of billions of dollars in its assets frozen in Seoul.

The vessel had been carrying 7,200 tonnes of ethanol, state TV news sites said.

The dual incidents come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s term in office. During Mr Trump’s tenure, he unilaterally withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

Iran’s decision to begin enriching to 20pc purity a decade ago nearly triggered an Israeli strike targeting its nuclear facilities, tensions that only abated with the 2015 atomic deal.

From Israel, which has its own undeclared nuclear weapons programme, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised Iran’s enrichment decision, saying it “cannot be explained in any way other than the continuation of realising its goal to develop a military nuclear programme”.

Read More

Tehran has long maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful.

The US State Department says that as late as last year, it “continued to assess that Iran is not currently engaged in key activities associated with the design and development of a nuclear weapon”.

Iran’s move is aimed at hiking enrichment to pressure Europe into providing sanctions relief.

It also serves as pressure ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden, who has said he is willing to re-enter the nuclear deal.

Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency last week that it planned to take the step.

Iran’s announcement coincides with the anniversary of the US drone killing Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last year.

In November, an Iranian scientist who founded the country’s military nuclear programme two decades earlier was killed in an attack that Tehran has blamed on Israel.

Read More

Online Editors