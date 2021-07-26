Middle East facing energy crisis and 23-hour power cuts due to extreme heat

Record temperatures have plunged parts of the Middle East into an energy crisis marked by 23-hour power cuts, failing healthcare systems and fuel-related protests.

Years of ignored warnings, resource mismanagement, corruption and a worldwide growing climate crisis – combined with destabilising economic crises – have led to collapsing power grids and fuel shortages leaving businesses, hospitals and citizens in despair.

Lebanon has been dealing with a minimum of three-hour power cuts a day since the end of the civil war in 1990. But now, in the midst of economic collapse and unable to afford fuel to power the electricity network, the power cuts from the national grid can last up to 23 hours per day.

Food that people can already barely afford is spoiling in fridges, the lights have gone off in the airport and hospitals are rationing air conditioning.

The whole country is now effectively run by back-up generators. Increased rationing of generator use has left residents living outside of affluent neighbourhoods with little more than a few hours of power a day. Hours-long blackouts have also become common across much of Iraq, where temperatures have already surpassed 50C this year, with parts of Syria also facing increasing cuts due to fuel shortages.

Between sanctions, attacks on power grids, chronic mismanagement and a lack of investment in renewable energy, first and foremost, “it’s a lack of energy planning” across the region, said Marc Ayoub, an energy and security expert at the American University of Beirut.

“They didn’t believe the impact of climate change would be this fast-tracked. If you look around the region, each [affected country] has its own story of demand mismanagement and resource mismanagement.”

Iraq and Lebanon appeared to try to exchange their crises on Saturday, signing a deal that allowed Iraq to sell Lebanon one million tonnes of fuel oil for its power plants in return for healthcare services. Both countries are struggling to provide enough fuel to power their healthcare facilities. The Iraqi oil was incompatible with Lebanese power stations so would be used to buy usable fuel, Lebanon’s energy minister said.

According to Mr Ayoub, sanctions on Iran have heavily affected both Iran and Iraq’s electricity supply, with the former not having access to the fresh funds needed to maintain their existing power plants and the latter having relied on Iranian gas for years. “There is an 11,000 megawatt shortage in Iran this summer,” Mr Ayoub said.

“While they have invested in solar and wind heavily, they can’t create a new source overnight,” he added.

Over the weekend, Unicef warned that with the collapse of the Lebanese power grid, the country’s water supply could collapse within a month.

“Unicef estimates that most water pumping will gradually cease across the country in the next four to six weeks,” said Yukie Mokuo, a Unicef representative in Lebanon.

Countries around the world have experienced devastating weather effects in recent weeks.

Firefighters in the US have struggled to contain massive wildfires in California and Oregon, with more than 165,000 hectares destroyed.

Italy has asked EU neighbours to send firefighting aircraft to help tame fires that have swept across parts of the island of Sardinia, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of people.

Fires have raged across the province of Oristano in the central western region of the Italian island, burning thousands of hectares, killing animals and damaging property.

Meanwhile, parts of Belgium have been hit by some of the heaviest floods in years – marking the second time in just over a week that downpours have hit the country.

The Namur and Walloon Brabant provinces, southeast of capital city Brussels, were among the worst hit at the weekend, after thunderstorms and heavy rain battered various communities.

In Dinant, within Belgium’s Walloon region, a two-hour thunderstorm turned streets into torrential rivers.

